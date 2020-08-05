Exclusive: Nathan Ake arrives in Manchester ahead of Man City transfer
Freddie Pye
Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake travelled to Manchester on Tuesday night to complete his move to Manchester City, City Xtra understand.
It was previously reported that the two clubs had agreed a fee in the region of £41 million, despite Chelsea having a 72 hour window to either match or exceed the offer due to a clause in the deal that saw the 25-year-old leave Stamford Bridge in 2017. Frank Lampard's side opted not to exercise such a clause, giving Manchester City a free run at the player.
City Xtra understand that Nathan Ake travelled to Manchester on Tuesday evening, staying at the Lowry Hotel - a clear indication to fans that a deal could be completed very soon. The initial delay in the transfer was due to the Dutch international being away on holiday following the conclusion of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.
Nathan Ake is set to become the second major transfer to be announced by Manchester City in consecutive days, following on from the £20.9 million deal that took Ferran Torres from Valencia to the Etihad Stadium.
City are expected to continue their business, with the club still eyeing up a further three transfers after the completion of Nathan Ake's switch - these include a first-choice centre-back with Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly being the main target, a full-back, and an attacking option in the form of a false nine or striker.
