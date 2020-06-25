Exclusive: Phil Foden left out of Man City squad due to injury ahead of Chelsea clash

Phil Foden has been left out of the Manchester City squad to face Chelsea this evening, following a late fitness test that led to the admission of Cole Palmer into the travelling contingent, City Xtra understand.

The 20-year-old, who starred in Manchester City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley on Monday night, appeared to pick up a knock towards the end of the match - an issue highlighted by Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Chelsea fixture.

City Xtra understand that this knock has led to the youngster being left out of the squad for the trip to Stamford Bridge, presumably with the weekend's FA Cup quarter-final tie against Newcastle firmly in the mind of Pep Guardiola.

This omission of Foden has provided an opportunity to Cole Palmer, as revealed by City Xtra earlier today, who was a late call-up for Pep Guardiola's side, with the teenager only recently being included in first-team training sessions.

It remains to be seen what part, if any, Palmer plays in tonight's fixture, as it also remains to be seen whether Phil Foden will recover in time to play a significant part in Sunday's game at St. James' Park - a clash Pep Guardiola has described as 'a final'.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra