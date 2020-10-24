Exclusive: Riyad Mahrez denies quotes circulating on social media linking him with a move to PSG

Riyad Mahrez has exclusively told City Xtra that quotes concerning himself and possible interest from PSG are 'fake'.

Comments first relayed by 'ActuFoot' emerged on Twitter on Saturday evening, with the report suggesting that Mahrez himself had been speaking to Canal+ regarding his future. These alleged comments suggested that Mahrez had stated:

"Paris is my city, for the moment I am under contract with Manchester City, but I am not closing any doors, if PSG wants me, I will think about it.”

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

However, after contacting the Algerian winger directly for comment, Riyad Mahrez was swift to deny all suggestions that these quotes were legitimate, and informed City Xtra directly that they are 'fake'.

There had been some corners claiming that the comments were made in the midst of Manchester City's ban from European football last year, however these are understood to not be the case, and Mahrez himself has not entertained the idea of a switch to Paris Saint-Germain to the press, nor has he commented on a move in the aftermath of City's 1-1 draw to West Ham this weekend.

-----

