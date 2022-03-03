Skip to main content

Exclusive: Shaun Wright-Phillips Lifts Lid on Mixed Relationship with Former Manchester City Manager Roberto Mancini

Shaun Wright-Phillips has given a peak through the curtain into his relationship with Roberto Mancini during the pair's time together at Manchester City in a new interview on behalf of FreeSuperTips.

Shaun Wright-Phillips emerged through the academy ranks in the east side of Manchester and was widely regarded as one of the best young prospects in English football, after bursting onto the scene in 1999.

The 40-year-old, who spent three seasons at Chelsea before returning to his boyhood club in the summer of 2008, registered 48 goals and 21 assists in 272 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City during his time at the club.

However, the London-born star, who made his senior England debut aged 22 under Sven-Göran Eriksson, did not always see eye to eye with former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini, who guided the Sky Blues to their first league triumph for 44 years in the 2011/12 campaign.

In an exclusive interview with City Xtra, on behalf of FreeSuperTips, Shaun Wright-Phillips looked back at his relationship with the current Italy National Team manager, who worked with the winger for 18 months at the Etihad Stadium before the latter moved to QPR in 2011.

"He (Roberto Mancini) was good, I actually got on with him really well. His CV and what he did at Manchester City was fantastic," Wright-Phillips said.

"I don’t think at the time, we both saw eye to eye in terms of how he (Mancini) wanted me to play and what I was used to doing."

"That just happens in football, not everyone is going to play how I want to play and not every manager was going to play me the way I wanted to play."

Shaun Wright-Phillips closed, "That was the only thing between us, but we got on really well other than that."

Roberto Mancini was relieved of his duties as Manchester City head coach after his side suffered a 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup final, and surrendered their Premier League crown to Manchester United to round off a disappointing season.

