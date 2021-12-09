Expected Return Dates for SIX Man City Stars Following Recent Injury Concerns

Following a flurry of recent injury concerns, here are the latest expected return dates for six of Manchester City's first-team stars ahead of the return of Premier League action this weekend.

As Pep Guardiola's side head towards six consecutive Premier League games in the space of three weeks, personnel and the number of players available will be crucial to coming out of the winter period unscathed.

However, from Manchester City's last two matches across all competitions, the club had been hit by a total of four injury concerns to key stars: Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte prior to the defeat to RB Leipzig, and Nathan Ake and Phil Foden during the game.

With that being said, new information has shone light onto the aforementioned players' respective fitness situations and when Manchester City fans can expect to see them return.

Ahead of the Premier League clash with Wolves this weekend, here is the very latest on when Manchester City's fitness concerns can expect to return to action:

Ferran Torres

Injury: Ankle/Foot

Manchester City's Spanish international forward sustained a serious foot injury while on duty with his nation early on in the season, and is not expected back until early 2022.

The latest on Ferran Torres is that he is undertaking work in the gym at the City Football Academy with Manchester City staff, after spending the earlier stages of his recovery in Spain.

Aymeric Laporte

Injury: Minor knock

Aymeric Laporte was one of several first-team stars to miss the trip to RB Leipzig in the Champions League this week, and while many believed that rest was the reason behind his omission, the club revealed that the centre-back had sustained a 'minor knock'.

However, the problem is nothing serious and is not worthy of any concern, with Laporte photographed training in the gym with the rest of the Manchester City squad on Thursday afternoon.

Aymeric Laporte is expected to be available for selection vs Wolves this weekend.

Liam Delap

Injury: Ankle/Foot

There were big expectations for Manchester City's rising teenage striker this season, however injuries have several stagnated his progress both with the club's academy set-up and with the first-team.

There is currently no clear return date for the teenager, however one would expect the club to take their time with his recovery given how little Delap has played this season due to early returns aggravating existing problems.

Gabriel Jesus

Injury: Knock

Gabriel Jesus, along with Aymeric Laporte, was one of two players who missed out on the Champions League trip to RB Leipzig due to injury.

The Brazilian forward sustained a problem during the closing stages of Manchester City's Premier League win over Watford, following a dangerous tackle from Craig Cathcart at Vicarage Road.

However, as with Aymeric Laporte, the striker was also photographed training with the rest of the Manchester City squad in the gym ahead of the weekend's action, and is likely to be part of Pep Guardiola's plans for the game.

Nathan Ake

Injury: Lower Back

The Dutch centre-back was one of two injury concerns sustained in the 2-1 Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening, suffering from a lower back problem during the closing stages of the match.

However, new information from Jack Gaughan of the Mail has revealed that Ake's problem is 'not thought to be a cause for concern' and the centre-back is 'likely' to be available for selection against Wolves this weekend.

Phil Foden

Injury: Ankle

Manchester City's versatile midfielder/forward is expected to play an integral part in the squad, should Pep Guardiola's side secure any silverware this season, and so his fitness is often monitored the closest by all those associated with the club.

Unfortunately, Foden suffered a reoccurring ankle problem during the first-half of the Champions League defeat to RB Leipzig, being substituted at half-time by Pep Guardiola.

Despite early concerns around the club following the problem, a new report from Jack Gaughan of the Mail shines light on the problem and Foden's chances of being available as soon as this weekend.

While the report explains that Pep Guardiola removed Phil Foden as a 'precaution' in Leipzig, it has been revealed that there is an 'expectation' he will come into the manager's thinking against Wolves on Saturday afternoon.

