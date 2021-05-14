Eye-Catching Details Regarding Man City’s Pursuit Of Brazilian Forward Have Now Been Revealed

Manchester City recently confirmed the signing of Brazilian teen sensation Kayky from Fluminense, and details as to how the English club secured the services of one of the brightest prospects in South American football have now been revealed.

According to reports back in April, the Blues had signed the 17 year-old for an initial sum of €10 million, with potential for another €11 million to be paid as performance bonuses.

The Etihad club are currently buying 80% of the player’s rights, and another €5 million will be required to acquire the remaining percentage as per the agreement between the two parties.

Kayky will move to Manchester in 2022, and has a full season to complete with Fluminense before his move to the Premier League Champions materialises - providing a further opportunity for Manchester City supporters to see what they can expect.

Whether he will train under Pep Guardiola with the first team or go out on a loan to one of Manchester City’s sister clubs is not yet known, but his future with the Mancunian side is one to keep an eye on, more so after details around the club’s pursuit of the forward have come to light.

According to a story in Globo Esporte, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the City Football Group had been monitoring Kayky since he was just 15 years-old - much before he burst onto the scene with the famous Fluminense U-17 ‘dream generation’.

The City Football Group has a large group of scouts monitoring young South American prospects and Kayky caught their eyes with his sensational performances at such a young age. These emissaries made a dossier comprising of documented analysis and video footage on the Brazilian gem and presented it to Manchester City’s Director of Football Txiki Begiristain, along with members of Pep Guardiola’s staff.

Kayky’s dossier made such a strong impression on the higher officials at Manchester City that even Pep Guardiola’s recommendation was sought before they made concrete moves to secure the youngster’s signature.

The Catalan ‘liked what he saw and approved’ the signing after being highly impressed by the youngster’s exploits at such an early age, with claims being made about ‘big hopes’ regarding the player’s future at the club.

Despite competition from other clubs such as Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, it is reported that once the Blues decided to sign the Brazilian, it took them ‘only two weeks’ to get the job done.

Having secured Kayky’s services even before his debut for Fluminense’s first team, people associated with Manchester City will be extremely excited to see how this bright talent develops.

