FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

Manchester City will discover their opponents for the Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup on Sunday 6th February, after securing their place in the next round of the competition with a 4-1 win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Despite Fulham taking the lead inside five minutes courtesy of Fabio Carvalho, City came from behind to comfortably beat the current Championship leaders at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ilkay Gundogan equalised for Manchester City just moments after Fulham's opener, while John Stones' superb header on the 13th minute put the five-time winners of the competition 2-1 up.

Riyad Mahrez would go on to mark his return from the African Cup of Nations with two second-half goals. The first came from the penalty spot, after Jack Grealish was brought down, and his second via a deflection from close range.

Teenagers James McAtee and Liam Delap both made cameo appearances in the second-half, with the latter having a headed goal ruled out for offside late in the game.

The win, which further extends City's unbeaten run domestically, means the Blues will be in the pot for the fifth round of the FA Cup draw, as Pep Guardiola goes in search of winning the most prestigious competition for a second time in his career.

Ahead of the upcoming Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Draw, here is everything you need to know!

When is the FA Cup Third Round Draw?

The draw for the Fifth Round of the Emirates FA Cup will take on Sunday 6th February, prior to Liverpool's match against Cardiff City at Anfield, due to kick-off at 12:00 GMT.

How can I watch the FA Cup Third Round Draw live?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV for viewers in the United Kingdom, and will be conducted by former Manchester United player Andy Cole at around 11:40am.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When will the Fifth Round ties be played?

The Fifth Round is scheduled to take place at the end of February, with matches taking place during the week of Monday 28th February. Ties will played during midweek.

What numbers should I be looking out for?

Manchester City will be ball number 15 in Sunday's FA Cup draw.

Chelsea will be ball number 7 after overcoming Plymouth Argyle, while West Ham - who knocked City out of the Carabao Cup, will be ball number 9 after two late goals against non-league Kidderminster Harriers.

Complete Ball Numbers:

1. Crystal Palace

2. AFC Bournemouth or Boreham Wood

3. Huddersfield Town

4. Peterborough United

5. Cambridge United or Luton Town

6. Southampton

7. Chelsea

8. Everton

9. West Ham United

10. Middlesbrough

11. Tottenham Hotspur or Brighton & Hove Albion

12. Liverpool or Cardiff City

13. Stoke City

14. Nottingham Forest or Leicester City

15. Manchester City

16. Norwich City

