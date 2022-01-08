FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

Manchester City will discover their opponents for the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon, after breezing past League Two opponents Swindon Town on Friday night.

Cole Palmer starred for a COVID-stricken Manchester City squad, with manager Pep Guardiola one of 21 members of the side's first-team bubble unavailable for the trip to Wiltshire due to Coronavirus.

A total of 14 staff members and seven players have been effected by the outbreak, although there were just four changes to the side that overcame Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium a week earlier.

Bernardo Silva scored on the 14th minute after some wonderful work by teenager Cole Palmer, before Gabriel Jesus punished Swindon again on the 32nd minute, scoring his 11th FA Cup goal for the Blues.

Swindon Town would score a goal against the reigning Premier League Champions through Harry McKirdy, though superb second-half strikes from both Ilkay Gundogan and Cole Palmer would secure a comfortable 4-1 win.

Manchester City's latest victory means that they will be in the pot for the fourth round draw, and here is everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup draw.

When is the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The draw for fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup will take place on Sunday 9th January at approximately 4:50pm GMT, following the conclusion of West Ham's third round tie against Leeds United.

How Can I Watch the FA Cup Fourth Round Draw?

The FA Cup fourth round draw will be broadcast live on ITV for viewers in UK, following coverage of the all-Premier League tie at the London Stadium.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When Will the Fourth Round Ties Be Played?

Fourth round fixtures are scheduled to be played following the Premier League winter break, with matches due to be played between Friday 4th February and Monday 7th February.

As with the recent third round ties, replays have been scrapped, so in the event of a draw after 90 minutes, matches will go to extra-time and then penalties if needed.

What Numbers Should I Be Looking Out For?

The FA have revealed that Manchester City will be ball number 20 in Sunday's fourth round draw, which will be conducted by David James and Leah Williamson.

Complete Draw Numbers:

1 Boreham Wood

2 AFC Bournemouth

3 Stoke City or Leyton Orient

4 Southampton

5 Chelsea

6 Liverpool or Shrewsbury Town

7 Cardiff City or Preston North End

8 Coventry City

9 Huddersfield Town

10 Brighton & Hove Albion

11 Kidderminster Harriers

12 Leicester City

13 Middlesbrough

14 Hartlepool United

15 Everton

16 Fulham

17 Tottenham Hotspur or Morecambe

18 Crystal Palace

19 Brentford

20 Manchester City

21 Wigan Athletic

22 Luton Town or Harrogate Town

23 Plymouth Argyle

24 Manchester United or Aston Villa

25 Wolverhampton Wanderers or Sheffield United

26 Cambridge United

27 Barnsley

28 Peterborough United

29 West Ham United or Leeds United

30 Queens Park Rangers

31 Charlton Athletic or Norwich City

32 Nottingham Forest or Arsenal

