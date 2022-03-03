FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Complete as Manchester City Face Southampton

The Football Association have completed the draw for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final, as Manchester City face Southampton, with matches due to take place between Friday 18th and Monday 21st March.

Manchester City, who beat Championship side Peterborough United at London Road on Tuesday night, qualified for the quarter-final stage for the third successive season via a 2-0 victory in midweek.

Despite a valiant effort from Grant McCann's side, second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez on the 60th minute and Jack Grealish on the 67th, ensured Manchester City's place in the last-eight of the prestigious competition.

The Algerian international broke the deadlock with a wonderful solo effort, while Jack Grealish scored a memorable first FA Cup goal to seal the victory, after a superb long-range pass from Phil Foden.

Pep Guardiola's side have now overcome Swindon, Fulham and Peterborough to reach the quarter-final stage, where they will play Southampton in two weeks time.

The Saints, who beat West Ham United 3-1 at St Mary's on Wednesday to secure their place in the final eight, are currently unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches.

City have failed to beat Southampton on two occasions already this season, with a 0-0 draw at the Etihad in September and 1-1 in January.

The Blues and the Saints have met on 97 previous occasions, with 38 wins, 27 draws and 32 defeats.

As a result of Manchester City's participation at the quarter-final stage of the FA Cup, the Blues' Premier League game at home to Brighton on Saturday 19th March will now be rescheduled.

Full FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw:

Crystal Palace v Everton or Boreham Wood

Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield v Liverpool

Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Southampton v Manchester City

