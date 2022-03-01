FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

Manchester City will discover their opponents for the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup on Thursday evening, following a 2-0 victory against Peterborough United on Tuesday night.

After a slow start, second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Jack Grealish secured Manchester City's place in the quarter-finals for a third successive season, as the Blues beat the Sky Bet Championship's bottom club.

Despite Grant McCann's sides poor league form, The Posh provided a stern test for the Premier League champions, and came close to scoring in the first-half, and on two occasions in early into the second.

Manchester City however, eventually broke the deadlock on the hour mark, as Riyad Mahrez rolled the ball into the far corner after some smart footwork.

Jack Grealish would double Manchester City's advantage in the 67th minute, with the England midfielder slotting home after a superb long-range pass from Phil Foden.

Following Tuesday's victory in Cambridgeshire, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final draw.

When is the FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw?

The draw for the last-eight of the 2022 Emirates FA Cup is scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Thursday 3rd March, prior to Everton's clash with Boreham Wood at Goodison Park;

How can I watch the FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV for viewers in the United Kingdom, and is due to commence at around 7:45pm GMT.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When will the Quarter-Final ties be played?

Quarter-Final fixtures are due to be played between Friday 18th and Monday 21st March, meaning Manchester City's Premier League match against Brighton will be rescheduled.

What numbers should I be looking out for?

England manager Gareth Southgate will be conducting the draw, and Manchester City will be ball number 3 on Thursday night.

Complete Ball Numbers:

1 Luton Town or Chelsea

2 Crystal Palace

3 Manchester City

4 Liverpool or Norwich City

5 Southampton or West Ham United

6 Middlesbrough or Tottenham Hotspur

7 Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town

8 Everton or Boreham Wood

