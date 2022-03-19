FA Cup Semi-Final Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

The draw for the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup is set to take place on Sunday, with ties scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium on either Saturday 16th or Sunday 17th April.

The Emirates FA Cup is celebrating its 150th anniversary, and as we approach the business end of the 2021/22 campaign, the draw for the semi-finals for this season's competition is due to take place this weekend, following the quarter-final ties.

Manchester City, who have reached the semi-finals in each of the last three campaigns, are bidding to reach the last-four for a fourth successive season, with Pep Guardiola's side facing a tricky quarter-final tie against Southampton on Sunday.

Also on Sunday, Everton travel to Crystal Palace, while Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool to the City Ground, as the Championship club looks to knock out another top-flight side.

Likewise do Middlesbrough, who having already knocked out Manchester United and Tottenham, face Chelsea at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon.

The winners of this weekend's quarter-final ties will discover their semi-final opposition on Sunday, when former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler conducts the draw.

Ahead of the upcoming Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final draw, here is everything you need to know!

When is the FA Cup Semi-Final draw?

The draw for the Semi-Final of the 2022 Emirates FA Cup will take place on Sunday 20th March, prior to Nottingham Forest's quarter-final tie with Liverpool.

How can I watch the FA Cup Semi-Final draw live?

The draw will be broadcast live on ITV at around 5:30pm GMT on Sunday 20th March, ahead of Liverpool's trip to the City Ground.

City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.

When will the Semi-Final ties be played?

The FA Cup Semi-Finals will be played at Wembley Stadium, with ties taking place on either Saturday 16th or Sunday 17th April.

Should Manchester City beat Southampton, then their Premier League match away to Wolves on Sunday 17th April would be rescheduled.

What numbers should I be looking for?

The Football Association have confirmed the ball numbers for Sunday's Semi-Final draw, which will be conducted by Robbie Fowler.

1. Crystal Palace or Everton

2. Nottingham Forest or Liverpool

3. Middlesbrough or Chelsea

4. Southampton or Manchester City

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube