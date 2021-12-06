Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    FA Cup Third Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

    Manchester City will discover their opponents for the third round of the 2022 Emirates FA Cup on Monday 6th December, as they bid to win the competition for a seventh time in their history.
    Author:

    The FA Cup, which is the longest running football competition in the world, was first won by Manchester City in 1904, and was last won by the Blues in 2019, when they beat Watford 6-0 to complete the domestic treble. 

    A 1-0 win in the FA Cup Final against Stoke City in 2011 famously kickstarted Manchester City's recent success, with the club having won 15 trophies since that victory under Roberto Mancini. 

    City suffered an agonising 1-0 loss to Chelsea in last years semi-final, as a Hakim Ziyech's strike secured Chelsea's place in the Final. 

    After West Ham knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup in October, the FA Cup will be the sky blues' only chance at winning a domestic cup competition this season, with their FA Cup campaign due to kick off in the New Year. 

    As the club go in search of winning the competition for a second time under Guardiola, here is everything you need to know the upcoming, third round draw.

    When Is The FA Cup Third Round Draw? 

    The draw for the third round of 2022 Emirates FA Cup will take place on Monday 6th December from 18:45 GMT. 

    How Can I Watch The FA Cup Third Round Draw? 

    The third round draw will be broadcast live on ITV4, ahead of their coverage of the second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City. 

    City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. 

    When Will The Third Round Ties Be Played? 

    FA Cup third round ties are scheduled to be played between Friday 7th and Monday 10th January. 

    What Numbers Should I Be Looking Out For? 

    A total of 64 teams will be in the pot for the third round draw, with Manchester City ball number 25 for Monday's draw. 

    Local rivals Manchester United are ball number 26, while Liverpool are ball number 23, Chelsea number 13 and current holders Leicester, number 22. 

    Complete draw numbers:

    1 Bournemouth

    2 Arsenal

    3 Aston Villa

    4 Barnsley

    5 Birmingham City

    6 Blackburn Rovers

    7 Blackpool

    8 Brentford

    9 Brighton & Hove Albion

    10 Bristol City

    11 Burnley

    12 Cardiff City

    13 Chelsea

    14 Coventry City

    15 Crystal Palace

    16 Derby County

    17 Everton

    18 Fulham

    19 Huddersfield Town

    20 Hull City

    21 Leeds United

    22 Leicester City

    23 Liverpool

    24 Luton Town

    25 Manchester City

    26 Manchester United

    27 Middlesbrough

    28 Millwall

    29 Newcastle United

    30 Norwich City

    31 Nottingham Forest

    32 Peterborough United

    33 Preston North End

    34 Queens Park Rangers

    35 Reading

    36 Sheffield United

    37 Southampton

    38 Stoke City

    39 Swansea City

    40 Tottenham Hotspur

    41 Watford

    42 West Bromwich Albion

    43 West Ham United

    44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

    45 Yeovil Town

    46 Bristol Rovers

    47 Port Vale

    48 Morecambe

    49 Hartlepool United

    50 AFC Wimbledon

    51 Wigan Athletic

    52 Leyton Orient

    53 Cambridge United

    54 Mansfield Town

    55 Swindon Town

    56 Rotherham United

    57 Charlton Athletic

    58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City

    59 Kidderminster Harriers

    60 Shrewsbury Town

    61 Chesterfield

    62 Plymouth Argyle

    63 Ipswich Town or Barrow

    64 Harrogate Town

    FA Cup Third Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers

