FA Cup Third Round Draw Details, How To Watch, Ball Numbers
The FA Cup, which is the longest running football competition in the world, was first won by Manchester City in 1904, and was last won by the Blues in 2019, when they beat Watford 6-0 to complete the domestic treble.
A 1-0 win in the FA Cup Final against Stoke City in 2011 famously kickstarted Manchester City's recent success, with the club having won 15 trophies since that victory under Roberto Mancini.
City suffered an agonising 1-0 loss to Chelsea in last years semi-final, as a Hakim Ziyech's strike secured Chelsea's place in the Final.
After West Ham knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup in October, the FA Cup will be the sky blues' only chance at winning a domestic cup competition this season, with their FA Cup campaign due to kick off in the New Year.
As the club go in search of winning the competition for a second time under Guardiola, here is everything you need to know the upcoming, third round draw.
When Is The FA Cup Third Round Draw?
The draw for the third round of 2022 Emirates FA Cup will take place on Monday 6th December from 18:45 GMT.
How Can I Watch The FA Cup Third Round Draw?
The third round draw will be broadcast live on ITV4, ahead of their coverage of the second round tie between Boreham Wood and St Albans City.
City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages.
When Will The Third Round Ties Be Played?
FA Cup third round ties are scheduled to be played between Friday 7th and Monday 10th January.
What Numbers Should I Be Looking Out For?
A total of 64 teams will be in the pot for the third round draw, with Manchester City ball number 25 for Monday's draw.
Local rivals Manchester United are ball number 26, while Liverpool are ball number 23, Chelsea number 13 and current holders Leicester, number 22.
Complete draw numbers:
1 Bournemouth
2 Arsenal
3 Aston Villa
4 Barnsley
5 Birmingham City
6 Blackburn Rovers
7 Blackpool
8 Brentford
9 Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Bristol City
11 Burnley
12 Cardiff City
13 Chelsea
14 Coventry City
15 Crystal Palace
16 Derby County
17 Everton
18 Fulham
19 Huddersfield Town
20 Hull City
21 Leeds United
22 Leicester City
23 Liverpool
24 Luton Town
25 Manchester City
26 Manchester United
27 Middlesbrough
28 Millwall
29 Newcastle United
30 Norwich City
31 Nottingham Forest
32 Peterborough United
33 Preston North End
34 Queens Park Rangers
35 Reading
36 Sheffield United
37 Southampton
38 Stoke City
39 Swansea City
40 Tottenham Hotspur
41 Watford
42 West Bromwich Albion
43 West Ham United
44 Wolverhampton Wanderers
45 Yeovil Town
46 Bristol Rovers
47 Port Vale
48 Morecambe
49 Hartlepool United
50 AFC Wimbledon
51 Wigan Athletic
52 Leyton Orient
53 Cambridge United
54 Mansfield Town
55 Swindon Town
56 Rotherham United
57 Charlton Athletic
58 Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59 Kidderminster Harriers
60 Shrewsbury Town
61 Chesterfield
62 Plymouth Argyle
63 Ipswich Town or Barrow
64 Harrogate Town
