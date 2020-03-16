FA Cup threatened by coronavirus chaos - decision expected next month

Manchester City's FA Cup defence could end with the tournament being cancelled, according to the Mirror.

Pep Guardiola's side won the previous edition of the competition, beating Watford 6-0 in the final at Wembley. They have been drawn to face Newcastle away in this season's quarter-finals.

However, the Coronavirus outbreak has created uncertainty throughout football and there is now serious doubt that the FA Cup will be completed at all. This news follows last week's announcements that the Premier League and Champions League have been suspended due to the virus.

This is the first time since WWII that the FA Cup is in serious danger of not being completed. A decision is expected to be made next month as to whether the tournament will be delayed, postponed indefinitely or cancelled. For their part, the FA are said to be 'determined' to complete the competition and award a trophy.

On Tuesday, UEFA will announce their definitive plans for combatting the virus' spread throughout the sport. Measures being considered are believed to include changing European ties to single-legged matches and potentially cancelling domestic leagues.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra