City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

FA Cup threatened by coronavirus chaos - decision expected next month

Nathan Allen

Manchester City's FA Cup defence could end with the tournament being cancelled, according to the Mirror. 

Pep Guardiola's side won the previous edition of the competition, beating Watford 6-0 in the final at Wembley. They have been drawn to face Newcastle away in this season's quarter-finals. 

However, the Coronavirus outbreak has created uncertainty throughout football and there is now serious doubt that the FA Cup will be completed at all. This news follows last week's announcements that the Premier League and Champions League have been suspended due to the virus. 

sheffield-wednesday-v-manchester-city-fa-cup-fifth-round

This is the first time since WWII that the FA Cup is in serious danger of not being completed. A decision is expected to be made next month as to whether the tournament will be delayed, postponed indefinitely or cancelled. For their part, the FA are said to be 'determined' to complete the competition and award a trophy. 

On Tuesday, UEFA will announce their definitive plans for combatting the virus' spread throughout the sport. Measures being considered are believed to include changing European ties to single-legged matches and potentially cancelling domestic leagues.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Clubs to be permitted temporary contract extensions for players following coronavirus disruption

Clubs are set to be permitted to hand out temporary contract extension for players whose current deals expire this summer, ahead of months of severe disruption as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Harry Winters

Man City using Premier League shutdown to fast-forward two contract negotiations

Manchester City are reportedly using the current Premier League shutdown to speed up contract negotiations with Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling, as reported by the Sun.

Alex Farrell

Premier League considering shortened 2020/21 season to finish current campaign

Premier League bosses are considering the possibility of shortening the 2020/21 domestic campaign, in an attempt to complete the current season between July and September.

Alex Farrell

Fenerbahce starlet attracting interest from Man City, Man United, Barcelona and Inter Milan

Fenerbahce teenager Omer Beyaz is a potential target for a host of elite European sides - including Manchester City, United, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan.

markgough96

Juventus consider move for Man City forward as alternative to Tottenham star Harry Kane

Italian media outlet Tuttosport say Juventus are at the front of the queue to sign Tottenham star Harry Kane - but Gabriel Jesus is their back-up option.

markgough96

Manchester City's Champions League ban appeal 'is up in the air' due to latest development

The appeal to CAS by Manchester City over the club's Champions League ban faces an uncertain resolution due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

markgough96

Benjamin Mendy opens up on coronavirus situation as family member receives test results

Benjamin Mendy has taken to Instagram on Saturday afternoon, following news that a family member had tested negative for the COVID-19 virus.

Alex Farrell

Man City interested in Inter Milan centre-back - club have 'no intention' to sell

Manchester City are interested in signing Inter Milan centre-back Alessandro Bastoni, but they're facing some stiff competition from Spanish giants FC Barcelona.

Alex Farrell

PSG 'keen' on Man City winger - European ban a major factor

With a European ban looming, some Manchester City players could be looking for a move away from the club in order to play in the UEFA Champions League. And Riyad Mahrez is rumoured to be one of these men.

Harry Winters

What's next for the Premier League?

With the Premier League being suspended to at least 4th April, we answer some of the frequently asked questions as to what could happen next.

markgough96