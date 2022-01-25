FA Launch Investigation Into Manchester City Fan Disorder Incident

The Football Association will investigate a number of reported incidents in Manchester City's away end from their Premier League draw with Southampton at the weekend, according to a new report.

Manchester City were finally held in their tracks after going on an incredible 12-game winning run in the Premier League as Southampton held the league leaders with a spirited display at St. Mary's on Saturday evening.

The Saints took the lead in less than 10 minutes, as Kyle Walker-Peters' brilliant strike rounded off a sumptuous team move after Manchester City lost the ball at the other end of the pitch in the final third.

However, Aymeric Laporte's leveller helped Pep Guardiola's side avoid their first league loss since their shock 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in late October, with the Sky Blues now 9 points clear of second-placed Liverpool having played an additional game.

According to Mike Minay, the FA have investigated fan disorder at Manchester City's draw with Southampton on Saturday, with the Hampshire side investigating reports of at least one object being thrown and a flare being set off in the away end.

Around 3,200 fans were in attendance in the away end at St. Mary's, with there being plenty of calls for Southampton's Stuart Armstrong to be sent off after a horrendous challenge on Aymeric Laporte, who revealed the extent of the leg injury suffered as a result of the challenge on social media.

There was understandable anger amongst the away end when the challenge was not deemed to be causing serious foul play by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) on the night - Darren England - who played the same role in Manchester City's 1-0 win over Chelsea last weekend.

