FA Release Statement as Manchester City Versus Liverpool Semi-Final Hit By Travel Issues

Statements from the FA and the Football Supporters’ Association have been released on the travel issues in relation to the FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Liverpool.

After Manchester City’s 4-1 win against Southampton, they were drawn to face the winner between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in the semi-final of the FA Cup.

With Jurgen Klopp’s men emerging 1-0 winners, travel complications to Wembley Stadium have since put the titanic clash in jeopardy for both sets of supporters hailing from the North-West of England.

It has been revealed that planned engineering work has led to trains into London Euston cancelled from April 15th to April 18th, which has thrown a spanner in the works for City and Liverpool fans - with the tie set to be played on April 16th.

A statement released by Malcolm Clarke, the chair of the Football Supporters’ Association gave a fan’s perspective on the ongoing situation that was addressed to the FA.

While fans appreciate the need for work on the railways, it would make sense to avoid the FA Cup semi-final weekend, given the numbers travelling. 

"The FA Cup semi-finals have featured at least one team from the north-west every year since 2011, so it was hardly unexpected that this could happen.

"The FA, clubs and rail authorities must work together to ensure the absolute minimum disruption to supporter journeys at semi-finals,” he explained, as relayed by journalist Mike Minay.

In response to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the knockout clash, Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail relayed a statement by the FA regarding the knockout tie.

The FA will be liaising closely with both Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC on all match arrangements, including supporters travel for the upcoming Emirates FA Cup semi-final fixture at Wembley Stadium, with further details to be announced in due course.

"We are also continuing to work with both Network Rail and National Express to find a solution so that supporters of both teams are able to travel to and from the fixture with as minimal disruption as possible.”

With the travel restrictions halting both sets of supporters, it is likely that English football's premier governing body will devise a solution that suits both clubs, sooner rather than later.

