Skip to main content
FA Sanction Return Of Premier League Matches

IMAGO / PA Images

FA Sanction Return Of Premier League Matches

The FA have sanctioned the return of football matches in England, including games in the Premier League.

Manchester City may return to Premier League action this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers, after it was just announced by the FA that football matches would return in England.

Last weekend's games were postponed, but this weekends set of games are set to go ahead. But not all games. It will be treated on a case by case basis due to the policing issues regarding the Royal funeral on Monday.

Games in London could be under threat of being postponed.

In a statement today issued by the FA, they said this regarding football returning.

Manchester City's game against Wolves may go ahead, but games in London are unlikely to take place due to policing issues.

Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV on Thursday has been called off. The decision was announced today by both clubs, and will be rescheduled in due course.

The Athletic have also reported that Liverpool's trip to Stamford Bridge may be called off. The police presence may not be big enough at the game for it to go ahead.

Premier League

The games will be monitored on a case by case basis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

All games on the Monday of the funeral will be called off regardless of the location of the game. There are no Premier League games on the Monday.

In terms of games in London this game week, Brentford host Arsenal and  Tottenham host Leicester City. Them games including Liverpool vs Chelsea may all be in jeopardy of going ahead, but the other games should be okay.

Manchester United and Leeds United may be called off if the police feel their presence will not be able to stop the Glazers protests by the fans.

                       Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

imago1014440468h
Transfer Rumours

Report: Jules Kounde Reveals He Was Once Close To Joining Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett
Gvardiol
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Update On Manchester City Target Josko Gvardiol

By Dylan Mcbennett
Jude Bellingham & Phil Foden
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Where To Watch | UK & USA |

By Dylan Mcbennett
Champions League ball cover
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Referees, Officials & VAR

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
Moises Caicedo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Interested In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo

By Dylan Mcbennett
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend

By Dylan Mcbennett
Richarlison
News

Sergio Aguero Believes Tottenham Hotspur Could Win Champions League

By Elliot Thompson