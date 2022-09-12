FA Sanction Return Of Premier League Matches

Manchester City may return to Premier League action this weekend against Wolverhampton Wanderers, after it was just announced by the FA that football matches would return in England.

Last weekend's games were postponed, but this weekends set of games are set to go ahead. But not all games. It will be treated on a case by case basis due to the policing issues regarding the Royal funeral on Monday.

Games in London could be under threat of being postponed.

In a statement today issued by the FA, they said this regarding football returning.

Manchester City's game against Wolves may go ahead, but games in London are unlikely to take place due to policing issues.

Arsenal's Europa League game against PSV on Thursday has been called off. The decision was announced today by both clubs, and will be rescheduled in due course.

The Athletic have also reported that Liverpool's trip to Stamford Bridge may be called off. The police presence may not be big enough at the game for it to go ahead.

The games will be monitored on a case by case basis. IMAGO / PA Images

All games on the Monday of the funeral will be called off regardless of the location of the game. There are no Premier League games on the Monday.

In terms of games in London this game week, Brentford host Arsenal and Tottenham host Leicester City. Them games including Liverpool vs Chelsea may all be in jeopardy of going ahead, but the other games should be okay.

Manchester United and Leeds United may be called off if the police feel their presence will not be able to stop the Glazers protests by the fans.

