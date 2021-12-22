Fabrizio Romano Confirms Ferran Torres Transfer Details and Plans for Medicals - 'Here We Go' Provided on Barcelona Deal

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the final confirmation on Ferran Torres' transfer from Manchester City to Barcelona, prior to the official club statements on the move.

Across the course of Wednesday afternoon, a significant amount of developments from both Spain and England have all-but confirmed a transfer for the Spanish international - who has had his heart set on a return home since interest first arose from the La Liga giants.

A number of reports from Spain had initially stated that the transfer had taken a huge step towards completion, with one source labelling negotiations as '99.9%' complete amid additional reporting from the likes of Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

Several reliable sources from both Spain and England then seemingly confirmed the final transfer fees set to be included in a deal, with the likes of the Manchester Evening News and the Athletic stating such a figure to be set at an initial €55 million.

However, final confirmation has now been provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reports that a deal to take Ferrán Torres from Manchester City to Barcelona is now a done deal.

Romano states that an agreement has been completed over an initial €55 million fee, plus a further €10 million in add-ons. As previously confirmed, Torres is set to sign a five-year deal at the Camp Nou.

In a new development, Romano has also revealed that Ferrán Torres could be in Barcelona as early as Thursday for his medical and contract signings.

Barcelona, alongside Manchester City, are now also working on their statements to confirm the deal and to be released simultaneously.

Given the current Covid-19 climate, Romano also reports that the relevant parties are working on various protocols with the player's agents to plan for his arrival in Spain - which could possibly be in the next 24 hours.

Manchester City are expected to use the finances generated through a sale of Ferran Torres for the signing of a marquee striker, either in the upcoming January transfer window or - and more likely - during the next summer market.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic are both known to be of interest to the Premier League club, who had previously chased Tottenham's Harry Kane last summer.

