Fabrizio Romano Offers Significant Update on Contract Situation of Manchester City Star Phil Foden

Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on the contract situation of Manchester City star Phil Foden, after a few weeks of uncertainty concerning the England international.

With Manchester City looking to reward Phil Foden for an impressive rise in stature within the club's first-team set-up over the past 18 months, it came as a surprise to many that delays were seen in the finalising and announcement of an extension.

It had been reported back in October that Phil Foden and City had come to a total agreement over the extension of his Etihad deal, however since that date, there has been no word of an official announcement from the Premier League champions.

However, a new update on the development of the situation surrounding Foden has emerged on Tuesday evening, via the ever-reliable Italian transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano.

According to Romano, speaking on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast, Phil Foden will sign a new contract with Manchester City, and there is no need for fans of the club to worry about the situation - despite the recent delays.

Romano states that Foden and Manchester City had agreed on a new contract on a 'verbal basis' a few months ago, and despite the intention being to sign the deal before the turn of the year, the parties were not able to complete 'some clauses' in time.

However, Romano reaffirms that Manchester City have 'everything in place' for Phil Foden's new deal, and while they still need to work on 'some details', the contract will be announced.

You can listen to the full episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast with Fabrizio Romano here!

Back concerning events directly on the pitch, Phil Foden is expected to make a return to action for Pep Guardiola's side this weekend, in a crunch Premier League battle with title rivals, Chelsea.

Foden has missed the last two matches across all competitions after testing positive for Covid-19 in the build-up to the club's dramatic Premier League victory over Arsenal on New Year's Day.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra