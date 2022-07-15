Fabrizio Romano Reveals Phil Foden Is Next In Line To Receive Contract Extension

Having recently extended the contracts of both Rodri and Riyad Mahrez, it appears Manchester City are now eager to give Phil Foden a new deal. City have already signed key targets Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips, so it now seems that tying down players to new contracts is top of the Sky Blues' agenda.

Foden is one of the most highly rated young players in Europe and continued to impress last season. The 22-year-old provided 25 goal contributions in 45 games in all competitions last season, a solid return for such a young player.

IMAGO / News Images

Foden has spent his entire career at City, joining their academy in 2009. Foden's longstanding ties with the club means many City fans have a strong sentimental connection to the 22-year-old, so securing his long-term future at the club is of the upmost importance to the Sky Blues.

Foden's current deal is due to expire just two years from now in 2024, but the club are expected to offer the winger a new deal. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Foden is 'next on the list' after the Cityzens extended both Rodri and Riyad Mahrez' deals with the club.

Foden is a lifelong City fan and is believed to be happy at the club, so its expected that the England international will agree to extend his stay at the club without much fuss.

