Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides Key Update on Raheem Sterling's Manchester City Contract Talks

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed 'everything depends' on Raheem Sterling's contract situation, when discussing the situation surrounding the winger's Manchester City future.

Raheem Sterling has seemingly found a new lease of life on the right-wing in recent weeks.

The England international was famously one part of the Sterling-Agüero-Sané attacking trio that broke countless Premier League records - including the 100-point tally in 2017/18.

His return to that position in the last two games has brought Pep Guardiola's side its just reward. Sterling scored two expertly worked goals against Newcastle and another against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

However, his City future is still massively in question. Despite a looming 2023 expiry date on his current contract, there has still been no progression in talks regarding an extension. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sterling wants guarantees that he is a central part of Guardiola and City's plans going forward and is in no rush to make a decision. In fact, reports last week suggested the next batch of discussions are scheduled for after England's international fixtures in June. 

imago1011940784h

Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has been speaking to Caught Offside about Sterling's situation and when it may be resolved.

imago1011940683h

He says 'everything depends' on this potential new contract. 

imago1011937169h

Pep Guardiola wants Sterling to stay and City want to him to sign a contract extension, but Romano says talks will not be easy.

New contacts are expected later this month, but all may depend on City's ability to convince Sterling that he is a vitally important player to them.

The 27-year-old has been a reliable goalscorer for City since he swapped Merseyside for Manchester almost seven years ago - recently breaking into the top 10 list of the club's all-time leading scorers. 

Under Guardiola's tutelage, only Lionel Messi has scored more goals and he - above anyone else - is a player who has benefitted the most from the Catalan's arrival. 

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1011936145h
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City Prepared to Listen to Offers for Attacking Duo During Summer Transfer Market

By Nathan Allen1 hour ago
imago1011291034h
News

Manchester City's Kyle Walker Targeting Major Fitness Boost to Pep Guardiola's Squad THIS SEASON

By Nathan Allen2 hours ago
imago1011760708h
News

West Ham's David Moyes Heaps Praise on Manchester City as a 'Business'

By Srinivas Sadhanand3 hours ago
imago1011956095h
News

'It's Not Going to Change" - Pep Guardiola Makes a Frank Admission on His Manchester City Future

By Harry Siddall4 hours ago
imago1007770096h
Transfer Rumours

Fabrizio Romano: Offer Being Prepared by European Giants for Manchester City Forward

By Nathan Allen4 hours ago
imago1011840605h
News

Jude Bellingham Sends Message to Manchester City Following Erling Haaland Signing

By Srinivas Sadhanand5 hours ago
imago1011943092h
Match Coverage

Rodri to Start at Centre-Back, Riyad Mahrez to Return - Predicted Team: West Ham vs Manchester City (Premier League)

By Nathan Allen6 hours ago
imago1011743622h
News

Pep Guardiola Reacts to One Manchester City Star Being Snubbed in Premier League Player of the Season Nominations

By Srinivas Sadhanand8 hours ago