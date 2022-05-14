Fabrizio Romano Provides Key Update on Raheem Sterling's Manchester City Contract Talks

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed 'everything depends' on Raheem Sterling's contract situation, when discussing the situation surrounding the winger's Manchester City future.

Raheem Sterling has seemingly found a new lease of life on the right-wing in recent weeks.

The England international was famously one part of the Sterling-Agüero-Sané attacking trio that broke countless Premier League records - including the 100-point tally in 2017/18.

His return to that position in the last two games has brought Pep Guardiola's side its just reward. Sterling scored two expertly worked goals against Newcastle and another against Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek.

However, his City future is still massively in question. Despite a looming 2023 expiry date on his current contract, there has still been no progression in talks regarding an extension.

Sterling wants guarantees that he is a central part of Guardiola and City's plans going forward and is in no rush to make a decision. In fact, reports last week suggested the next batch of discussions are scheduled for after England's international fixtures in June.

IMAGO / News Images Now, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has been speaking to Caught Offside about Sterling's situation and when it may be resolved. IMAGO / PA Images He says 'everything depends' on this potential new contract.

IMAGO / Action Plus Pep Guardiola wants Sterling to stay and City want to him to sign a contract extension, but Romano says talks will not be easy.



New contacts are expected later this month, but all may depend on City's ability to convince Sterling that he is a vitally important player to them.

The 27-year-old has been a reliable goalscorer for City since he swapped Merseyside for Manchester almost seven years ago - recently breaking into the top 10 list of the club's all-time leading scorers.

Under Guardiola's tutelage, only Lionel Messi has scored more goals and he - above anyone else - is a player who has benefitted the most from the Catalan's arrival.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube