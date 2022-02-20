Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Pep Guardiola Update on Manchester City Contract Extension for Raheem Sterling

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has given the green light for a fresh contract to be offered to Raheem Sterling, according to Fabrizio Romano.

There has remained a sense of uncertainty surrounding Raheem Sterling's long-term future at the Etihad Stadium, with less than 18 months left on his existing contract at Manchester City.

Sterling, who was open to the idea of leaving in January following interest from Barcelona, had turned the ship around with a host of match-winning performances since his return to the lineup after being out of favour in the opening stages of the campaign.

The England international has registered 13 goals and five assists in 32 appearances across all competitions this season, which sums up just how crucial Sterling has been for Pep Guardiola despite being unhappy with his playing time since the business end of the previous campaign.

However, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Pep Guardiola has given the 'green light' for Manchester City to extend Sterling's current deal past 2023.

It has been mentioned that while Guardiola is not directly involved in contract renewal talks, the Spanish manager would love to have the winger in his ranks at the Etihad Stadium in the years to come.

Talks will continue between the club and Sterling's representatives, though Manchester City want to make a decision soon with less than 18 months left on the attacker's current deal in the east side of Manchester.

It was reported recently that Manchester City will hold contract renewal talks with Sterling at the end of the season, though the club remain open to sanctioning a sale for the Englishman should an offer arrive for a sum upwards of £50 million.

