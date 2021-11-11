Skip to main content
    November 11, 2021
    Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Future of Man City Star Riyad Mahrez Amid Exit Talk

    Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided clarity on the situation of Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City, amid talk of a possible exit in the coming months.
    The Algerian winger has been instrumental in the success of Pep Guardiola's side over the course of the past 24 months, playing a major role in Manchester City reaching their debut Champions League final at the end of the 2020/2021 season.

    However, Mahrez is one of a few current first-team stars on the verge of seeing their contract run down, with his existing Etihad Stadium deal expiring at the end of the 2022/2023 campaign - similar to the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ilkay Gundogan, with an update on the latter being reported on Thursday.

    With that being said however, the latest information from the ever-reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano would suggest that there is little cause for concern regarding the future of Riyad Mahrez, despite a report in France suggesting otherwise.

    According to the information of Santi Aouna for Footmercato, Mahrez could leave the club from the upcoming winter transfer market, with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain having shown previous interest - and both clubs 'still appreciate his profile'.

    However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mahrez is not planning to leave Manchester City in the upcoming January transfer window at present. It is clarified that the 30 year-old is still determined to fight for a place and stay at the Etihad Stadium.

    Romano also relayed the exclusive information of City Xtra, who revealed on Wednesday that the player sees the report from France as "fake".

    There is a feeling amongst a large portion of Manchester City fans that Riyad Mahrez will see a significant upturn in his game-time starting from the end of the ongoing international break.

    Manchester City enter a hugely hectic period during the month of December, where Pep Guardiola will likely call upon every aspect of his talented first-team squad in order to come out of the month relatively unscathed.

