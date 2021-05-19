Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update On Harry Kane Situation and Links to Man City

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant update on the developing situation surrounding Harry Kane and his future with Tottenham on Wednesday morning.

It's been non-stop reporting from the English press since Sky Sports' revelation earlier this week that the England international had once again reaffirmed his desire to leave the London club in the upcoming transfer window.

In the hours that have followed, Manchester City more than others have been linked with a move for the 27 year-old - who would act as an immediate ready-made replacement for the outgoing Sergio Aguero, who was confirmed by the Etihad club to be leaving this summer.

However, on Wednesday morning, the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano has provided a complete overview of the situation surrounding Tottenham's star forward, with an update on where Manchester City currently stand in all of this - and it's certainly encouraging news.

Romano reports that Harry Kane's desire to leave Tottenham is 'confirmed', and despite not handing in an official transfer request to the club, the player hopes to find a 'solution'.

The position from Tottenham on all of this is unsurprising to say the least, as Fabrizio Romano reports that they have 'no intention' of selling Harry Kane during the upcoming transfer window, and his long-term contract would surely put them in a strong position.

However, and this is where it gets interesting, Kane would refuse a new contract, as of today, claims Fabrizio Romano. In addition, the Italian journalist now confirms that Manchester City are 'seriously interested' in the Englishman, and are planning to open talks.

In fact, so much is the interest from the Etihad that Romano labels Manchester City are 'the most interested' of all the Premier League clubs as of today - with Kane considered the “main target”, while Pep Guardiola would love to sign him.

In addition to Harry kane, Manchester City have also been reported to hold an interest in Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund. However, with the Bundesliga side now qualifying for the Champions League for next season and the Norwegian's eye-watering finances, any move for the youngster looks increasingly unlikely.

