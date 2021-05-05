Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update On Man City Star and Possible Contract Renewal

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the future of Manchester City star, Riyad Mahrez after his impressive performances for Pep Guardiola's side in their route to the Champions League final in recent months.

The Algeria international played an integral part in notable victories against both Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the latter stages of the Champions League knock-out rounds, and this appears to have won over key Etihad decision makers.

Speaking on the 'Here We Go' podcast on Wednesday afternoon, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided a very encouraging update in regards to the intentions of Manchester City regarding the future of the 30 year-old.

According to the information of Fabrizio Romano, it is stated that Riyad Mahrez is one of the players that Manchester City now have 'an intention' to open talks with regarding a new contract.

The former Leicester City star has just two years remaining on his current deal, and as previously reported by English media, is entering the period when officials at the Etihad would usually begin to discuss a new deal or simply their intentions.

Romano states that Manchester City officials will talk about the possibility of a new contract with Riyad Mahrez himself and with his agent in the coming months.

There had been various suggestions from European press earlier on this season that the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain would be keen on monitoring the situation surrounding Riyad Mahrez at Manchester City.

But given his importance in their route to the Champions League final in Istanbul, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario where City officials would entertain any approaches for Mahrez, certainly this summer.

