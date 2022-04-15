Fabrizio Romano Provides Major Update on Pep Guardiola's Future as Manchester City Manager

A significant update concerning the future of Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager has been provided by reputable Italian journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

While Manchester City are deeply embedded in their pursuit of a treble of trophies this season, with the Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup all still to play for, one topic remains on the minds of many of the club's supporters.

That topic is the future of Pep Guardiola, with the Manchester City manager's contract currently set to expire at the end of the 2022/2023 season, after putting pen to paper on an extension last year.

With some of the world's hottest footballing properties also strongly linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, including Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, one must presume that the future of Guardiola as the club's manager would play a key role in the final decisions of certain players.

However, the latest reliable information to emerge would fill any interested players with confidence when it comes to the long-term future of Pep Guardiola, with journalist Fabrizio Romano providing a key update on the Catalan manager's situation.

Word for word, Romano says, "The feeling around the (Manchester City) board is that Pep (Guardiola) will continue long-term as Manchester City manager. They are super happy with him, he is super happy with Manchester City - of course, results are something important; at the end, this is how you judge a manager."

In recent weeks, there had been claims that the Brazilian National Team would be interested in appointing Pep Guardiola as their manager in 2023 - following his time at Manchester City.

However, not only has the City boss denied the suggestion of joining the South American football federation, but he has also stated that he is more likely to take a break from football following his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Speaking during a recent interview, Guardiola admitted, "I thought, when I leave Manchester City, to lead a national team, but I would not like to choose it immediately. I’ll need to stop, rest for a while."

