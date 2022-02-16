Skip to main content

Fabrizio Romano Provides Significant Development in Bernardo Silva's Manchester City Future

Fabrizio Romano has provided a significant development on the Manchester City future of Bernardo Silva, just hours after the Portuguese international put on a show in Lisbon in the Champions League this week.

The Manchester City attacking midfielder silenced critics of his input in front of goal on his return to Lisbon against Sporting CP on Tuesday night, with a scintillating display in the Champions League last-16 first-leg.

Bernardo Silva scored a brilliance first-half brace, in which the opener can be classed as one of the goals of the season in Europe’s elite competition so far.

While Manchester City cherish their midfield maestro’s phenomenal run of form, the question remains whether he will end up staying at the club into next season, after nearing an exit last summer.

As per new information provided by transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City are currently in ‘early talks’ to extend Bernardo Silva’s contract at the club, which currently runs until the summer of 2025.

Further details reveal that Pep Guardiola ‘wanted’ the Portuguese international to stay at Manchester City last summer, and is still ‘pushing’ to make the player commit his future to the club.

This is not the first time that news surrounding a potential contract extension regarding Bernardo Silva has surfaced.

Only recently, the Times’ Pol Ballus claimed that the 27-year old wished to sign a deal at the Etihad Stadium, as he believes the club is the ‘best place in the world’ to play a possession-based brand of football.

Despite the fact that he was exceptional for Monaco as an out-and-out winger, what is undeniable is that Pep Guardiola has got the best out of the diminutive operator at City, transforming him into one of the most complete midfielder in the world.

Manchester City look likely to do everything within their power to convince Bernardo Silva to sign a contract extension, as he has emerged as one of, if not the, club's standout player so far this season.

