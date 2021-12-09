Skip to main content
    December 9, 2021
    Fabrizio Romano Reveals Major Man City Plan for Portuguese Star in 2022 - Board Level Insight Provided

    Manchester City have a clear plan in regards to their intent concerning one of the club's most prominent first-team stars, as per new information revealed by Fabrizio Romano.
    Officials at the Etihad Stadium are known throughout the game as being some of the best at forward planning, in ensuring that the first-team's most crucial stars are tied down to long-term contracts.

    In recent seasons, there have been very few instances of highly-regarded players seeing their Manchester City contracts run down, and discussions are often held prior to players' final two years of their respective agreements.

    The latest player to be at the centre of Manchester City's future plans appears to be Joao Cancelo - with new information provided by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano concerning the Portuguese international's Etihad future.

    According to new information from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City's 'plan' is to open talks with Joao Cancelo and offer the 27 year-old a new contract in 'the next months'.

    It is further explained that Manchester City are in fact looking for various discussions surrounding Joao Cancelo's contract to 'progress' during 2022.

    From the viewpoint of the Manchester City hierarchy, Fabrizio Romano reveals that those at the Etihad consider João Cancelo as a ‘key player’ for both the present and future.

    Joao Cancelo has been a revelation for Manchester City since signing from Juventus in the summer of 2019 - with Danilo heading in the opposite direction as part of negotiations between the two clubs.

    The Portugal international has firmly established himself as Pep Guardiola's first choice left-back, but offers the versatility to operate in his natural right-back position with competition from Kyle Walker, as well as in central midfield.

    So far during the 2021/22 season, Cancelo is rivalling Manchester City's attacking talents for the most goal contributions across all competitions, registering eight contributions prior to the turn of the year - the fifth highest in the City squad.

