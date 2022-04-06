Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City are 'Discussing' a Contract Extension With Raheem Sterling

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester City are 'discussing' the possibility of a contract extension for the in-form winger, Raheem Sterling.

With Raheem Sterling’s contract set to run out in 2023, there has been a lot of speculation around the Englishman’s future at the Etihad Stadium.

Since returning from a glittering personal tournament for England at Euro 2020, the electric winger was also heavily linked with a switch to Barcelona in the build-up to the new season.

Additionally, Italian journalist Gianluca di Marzio also revealed that Pep Guardiola had sanctioned a move for Sterling in their bid to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus last summer.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images A report by Sam Lee of the Athletic has also stated that the 27-year old finds himself in a ‘wait and see’ situation. IMAGO / NurPhoto Sterling is concerned about receiving ‘regular opportunities’ as a starter under the Catalan boss - a factor that is believed to be key in the player delaying putting pen to paper.

IMAGO / NurPhoto However, a further update has revealed that there has been a major U-turn in the former Liverpool forward’s future.



As per the latest information provided by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano on his ‘Here We Go’ podcast, City are understood to be discussing a new contract proposal with Sterling and his representatives.

Interestingly, Pep Guardiola has mentioned previously that, while he can only give his opinion regarding contract extensions, the final decision rests in the hands of the decision makers at the club.

Sterling has had a major upturn in his own personal form since breaking into the side in November - after a 2020/21 season that was surprisingly underwhelming in comparison to his incredibly high standards.

In City’s last Premier League game, the rapid wideman was easily the best player on the pitch - capping off his sublime display with two excellent assists for Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

The 27-year-old has proven his worth as one of the key components in this City side once again, and it is likely that this news around a fresh contract is a realization from both player and club that they still have unfinished business in Manchester.

