Fabrizio Romano Reveals Manchester City Now Hold €20 Million Buy-Back Clause in Spanish International's Contract

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester City now hold a €20 million buy-back clause in the contract of Pedro Porro at Sporting CP.

It would not be a hot take to suggest that Manchester City have two of the stand-out right-backs in the world at their disposal in Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

The England international is arguably the best defensive right-back in Europe, as exemplified by his tremendous recent display up against Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. in the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final.

As for the Portuguese defender, he may well be the most outstanding candidate across world football his position from an offensive point of view.

As a result, it comes as no surprise to discover that Manchester City have let one of the most promising right-backs in Pedro Porro depart the Etihad Stadium on a permanent transfer - despite his ability.

IMAGO / Action Plus According to information provided by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have included a buy-back clause in place for Pedro Porro worth €20 million, after the Spanish international completed an €8.5 million permanent move to Sporting. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Additionally, Fabrizio Romano states that a €45 million release clause has been set by Ruben Amorim’s side for other interested clubs in the future. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Porro’s impressive showings during his loan spell at Sporting had initiated a battle amongst a host of clubs in Europe for his signature, with the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid previously reported to have eyed his signing.

With Kyle Walker set to turn 32 in May, it’s clear to see that Pep Guardiola’s side have also kept an eye on the gifted 22-year old, as they consider him as a contingency plan for the rapid but ageing Englishman.

While Pedro Porro may not have been in Manchester City’s plans in the present, he may well be in the future, especially with Joao Cancelo continuing to thrive on the other side of a four-man defence.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube