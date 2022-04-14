Fabrizio Romano Reveals Pep Guardiola Wants Erling Haaland Signing 'AT ALL COSTS' Amid Real Madrid Interest

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is adamant on having Borussia Dortmund play at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to Fabrizio Romano's latest information.

Since the beginning of March, a series of reports from England, Spain and Germany have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it is believed that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

It was reported in March that Haaland, while yet to make a concrete decision on his next club, is keen to progress further in his career and is keen to avoid agreeing to the most lucrative financial offer on the table.

While Manchester City have a clear career plan in mind for the Norwegian, Haaland's camp are reportedly carrying out extensive due diligence on the striker's next step ahead of what is undoubtedly a huge impending decision for the Borussia Dortmund superstar's career.

Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom have been led to believe that City are closing in on Haaland's signature and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Though City are reportedly cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports in early March suggested that Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.

