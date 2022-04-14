Fabrizio Romano Reveals Pep Guardiola Wants Erling Haaland Signing 'AT ALL COSTS' Amid Real Madrid Interest
Since the beginning of March, a series of reports from England, Spain and Germany have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.
While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it is believed that the Premier League champions have a deal reaching £100 million in place to sign the striker ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.
It was reported in March that Haaland, while yet to make a concrete decision on his next club, is keen to progress further in his career and is keen to avoid agreeing to the most lucrative financial offer on the table.
Manchester City reportedly have the funds in place to finance a deal over €200 million for Haaland - including his release clause, wages, agent fees and add-ons.
According to the latest information of Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, City are pushing for the signing of Erling Haaland and are making 'big efforts' to land the Norway international in the summer.
It has been revealed that the Blues are holding direct contacts with the striker's representatives over a sensational switch for Haaland to Manchester, with Pep Guardiola eager to secure the Borussia Dortmund's signature 'at all costs'.
Lastly, the report mentioned that though City are in pole position to close a deal for Haaland, Real Madrid remain in the race and a decision on his future is yet to be made by the former Red Bull Salzburg talisman.
Manchester City view Haaland as a definitive signing that would help them go all the way in Europe and finally win the Champions League - a stage where the Blues have repeatedly faltered despite all their domestic success under Pep Guardiola.
It is the belief amongst some quarters that Haaland would demand a net annual salary in the region of €20-25 million - a figure which can be matched by Manchester City and Real Madrid, the two sides who have been labelled as the leading contenders in the race to sign the Leeds-born forward.
Erling Haaland's father Alf-Inge and agent Mino Raiola are believed to have rejected an offer from Manchester City - including a weekly salary package worth €600,000 - for the Borussia Dortmund forward in mid-March.
The Borussia Dortmund striker's camp have reportedly commissioned data analysis to explore what the best route would be for the youngster in the immediate future.
While Manchester City have a clear career plan in mind for the Norwegian, Haaland's camp are reportedly carrying out extensive due diligence on the striker's next step ahead of what is undoubtedly a huge impending decision for the Borussia Dortmund superstar's career.
Several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom have been led to believe that City are closing in on Haaland's signature and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
Though City are reportedly cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, reports in early March suggested that Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium imminently.
