Fabrizio Romano Reveals Pep Guardiola's Manchester City Role in Summer Transfer Planning

Manchester City's hierarchy are not worried about Pep Guardiola's immediate future as manager of the club, and are keen to begin discussions over a new deal, according to new information from Fabrizio Romano.

Pep Guardiola's future as Manchester City manager is a constant talking point around the club.

The Catalan coach is currently under contract with the reigning Premier League champions until the summer of 2023, however there have been rumblings that Manchester City's most successful ever coach could extend his stay. 

Pep Guardiola has already completed five full seasons as Manchester City manager, winning a staggering eight major trophies in that time.

Currently, his side are still on pace to win a further three trophies, with City alive in the FA Cup, Champions League, and currently sitting in first place in the Premier League with just seven games remaining. 

imago1011067282h

As per information revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the Manchester City board does not see Pep Guardiola's future as an issue at present. 

Pep vs Liverpool Home

Romano elaborates during a new report by pointing out that the 51-year-old City manager is involved in the club's transfer strategy as of today, which highlights his involvement in the long-term plans of the club.

Furthermore, the Manchester City hierarchy are reportedly keen on discussing a new deal, according to Romano, with one claim emerging early on in 2022 suggesting that Pep Guardiola could be open to staying at the Etihad Stadium for a decade in total, in order to create a 'dynasty' at the club.

imago1011102244h (1)

Romano points out that agents who have held talks with Pep Guardiola and Manchester City over potential signings have felt that the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach is only focused on his future with the Premier League club.

Dramatically, recent rumours had suggested that Guardiola may be next in line for the Brazilian national team job after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but it did not take long for the Catalan to shut those whispers down. 

Back on the pitch, Manchester City have the daunting task of a second match-up with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in just six days, as they square off in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday.

imago1011309238h
