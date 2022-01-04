Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Fabrizio Romano Reveals Significant Man City Clause in Ferran Torres’ Barcelona Contract

    Manchester City have included the ‘right of first refusal’ in the Ferran Torres agreement with Barcelona, according to an emerging report.
    Author:

    The 21-year-old completed a rumoured €65 million move to the La Liga giants earlier last week.

    After short discussions, Barça manager Xavi Hernandez managed to convince Torres to spearhead the rebuild currently underway at the Camp Nou.

    In early December, emerging reports suggested Torres had already spoken to Pep Guardiola about leaving the club, to which the Catalan agreed if a suitable financial package could be met.

    This was all confirmed by the Manchester City boss in a recent press conference.

    Manchester City had signed Torres from Valencia, for an initial fee of £20.8 million plus bonuses in the summer of 2020. The eventual €65 million the Blues make on this deal signals a significant profit on their initial investment.

    Read More

    Now, according to an emerging report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have also included the ‘right of first refusal’ in the Ferran Torres agreement with Barcelona.

    That means City will have the chance to match potential future bids for Torres, with the final decision always up to the player.

    Whether Torres would ever want to return to the Etihad Stadium is a different question.

    With a mammoth €1 billion release clause embedded in his FC Barcelona contract, it would likely be through poor performances if the Catalan club does decide to sell Torres in the future.

    Since his return from a foot injury sustained on international duty, Torres tested positive for Covid-19 after an open training session with his new teammates and is currently self-isolating.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008942178h
    News

    Fabrizio Romano Reveals Significant Man City Clause in Ferran Torres’ Barcelona Contract

    29 seconds ago
    imago1006791540h
    Transfer Rumours

    Southampton Interested in Double Swoop for Man City Attacking Duo

    40 minutes ago
    imago1008465985h
    News

    "I've Accepted Defeat", "Barcelona Have No Money!" - Many Man City Fans React to Latest Transfer Links With European Striker

    58 minutes ago
    City players cover Brentford Away
    News

    "They Demoralise You When They Play Football!" - Manchester United Icon Piles on the Praise for Man City

    1 hour ago
    imago1008948986h
    News

    Man City Rising Star Named in XI of Youngsters Set to 'Explode' in 2022

    3 hours ago
    imago1008765671h
    Transfer Rumours

    Serie A Star Striker Would Find it ‘Impossible to Say No’ to Potential Man City Move Next Summer

    3 hours ago
    imago1008429559h
    News

    Prospective £100M Southampton Takeover Set to Replicate Man City Ownership Strategy

    3 hours ago
    City players cover 4
    News

    "They Don't Make A Lot of Mistakes!" - Former Man United Skipper Makes Encouraging Man City Prediction in Title Race

    4 hours ago