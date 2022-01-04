Fabrizio Romano Reveals Significant Man City Clause in Ferran Torres’ Barcelona Contract

Manchester City have included the ‘right of first refusal’ in the Ferran Torres agreement with Barcelona, according to an emerging report.

The 21-year-old completed a rumoured €65 million move to the La Liga giants earlier last week.

After short discussions, Barça manager Xavi Hernandez managed to convince Torres to spearhead the rebuild currently underway at the Camp Nou.

In early December, emerging reports suggested Torres had already spoken to Pep Guardiola about leaving the club, to which the Catalan agreed if a suitable financial package could be met.

This was all confirmed by the Manchester City boss in a recent press conference.

Manchester City had signed Torres from Valencia, for an initial fee of £20.8 million plus bonuses in the summer of 2020. The eventual €65 million the Blues make on this deal signals a significant profit on their initial investment.

Now, according to an emerging report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City have also included the ‘right of first refusal’ in the Ferran Torres agreement with Barcelona.

That means City will have the chance to match potential future bids for Torres, with the final decision always up to the player.

Whether Torres would ever want to return to the Etihad Stadium is a different question.

With a mammoth €1 billion release clause embedded in his FC Barcelona contract, it would likely be through poor performances if the Catalan club does decide to sell Torres in the future.

Since his return from a foot injury sustained on international duty, Torres tested positive for Covid-19 after an open training session with his new teammates and is currently self-isolating.

