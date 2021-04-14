Fabrizio Romano reveals the next two Man City stars lined up for new contracts

Manchester City are now looking towards the contract renewals of two more first-team stars, after successfully negotiating with Kevin de Bruyne in recent weeks.

The Belgium international recently put pen to paper on renewed terms that keeps him at the Etihad Stadium until 2025, with the information from some corners being that De Bruyne received a pay rise on his previous agreement.

For Manchester City, the attention has moved towards working on new deals with some of their most important players, as the Etihad hierarchy prepare for what could be the final two years of the Pep Guardiola era at the club.

According to the latest information from Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the latest episode of the 'Here We Go' podcast, Raheem Sterling is the next player that Manchester City are looking to strike a new deal with.

It is a known fact within football that the England international has become one of the most marketable athletes on the planet. With the player commanding a transfer value in excess of £100 million at present, it would be within the best interests of Manchester City to ensure that his value and future is protected by a new deal.

However, Sterling isn't the only player that is being targeted for a new deal, with Fabrizio Romano going on to report that as a direct result of their happiness with his progress and development, Phil Foden could also be in line for a new deal within the next 12 months.

Additional reports from the English press over the course of the past few months have also identified other names that are being considered for new deals in the coming weeks.

John Stones is one name that is set to be rewarded with a new deal as a direct consequence of his meteoric rise to form during the course of this season, while Gabriel Jesus is another name on the shortlist.

Ruben Dias could also be in line for renewed terms, despite him only putting pen to paper on a long-term deal upon his arrival from Benfica last summer. The form of the Portugal international has been integral to the success of Pep Guardiola's side this season.

