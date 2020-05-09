City Xtra
Facebook cracks down on 'Fake News Campaign' against Man City's owners

Matt Astbury

Facebook has cracked down on a fake news campaign targeted at Manchester City, according to a report by the Mail. Dozens of accounts, pages, groups and Instagram accounts were removed after what Facebook deemed was a violation of its policy 'against foreign or government interference'.

Many of the now-deleted accounts were based in India and ran stories praising Qatar who have a strained relationship with the United Arab Emirates which includes Abu Dhabi where City's owner, Sheikh Mansour, is a member of the royal family and deputy prime minister.

Details of the crackdown were reported in Facebook's 'Coordinated Inauthentic Behaviour Report' which details the propaganda campaigns the social media company has removed from its platforms.

In a similar report, the social media company Graphika detailed the activity of what it believed were pro-Qatar 'bots'. Graphika probed a series of anti-City stories on a now-removed website named the Mirror Herald. 

City's owners were accused of 'sportswashing' in a number of stories and social media posts.

One article accused the UAE of spending heavily on City to 'hide its human rights violations and contributions to the menacing wars in Yemen and Libya'. The same website also hailed the Emir of Qatar while criticising the Saudi Crown Prince.

While Manchester City declined to comment on the matter, it is understood that officials at the Etihad Stadium are aware of Facebook's actions.

