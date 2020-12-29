Family of Man City midfielder confirm Covid-19 test result

The family of Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho have confirmed that the Brazilian star has tested negative for Covid-19, as per the latest reporting.

The identities of the players who tested positive during Monday's round of testing ahead of the Premier League clash against Everton later on that same day, are being kept private for medical confidentiality reasons.

However, claims from various areas are highlighting three possible name - one of which has already been confirmed to City Xtra via EdgarMCFC on Twitter.

According to the same source, the family of Fernandinho have confirmed that Manchester City's versatile midfielder and club captain had tested negative for the virus during Monday's round of mass testing at the City Football Academy.

It has since been confirmed that another round of mass testing has taken place on Tuesday morning, with the results of those tests expected to be return via a club statement early on Wednesday.

(Photo via Mirror)

Although there is a chance that Manchester City's upcoming game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon could still go ahead, a major turnaround in negative tests would have to be seen, as well as absolute confirmation from the Etihad club that cases have been restricted to those who have already tested positive.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra