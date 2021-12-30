Fans Spot Collection of Signed Man City Shirts in Games Room of Star Premier League Midfielder

Fans have been keen to point out an impressive collection of signed Manchester City shirt in the house of one star Premier League midfielder, spotted within a new upload to Instagram.

While we are still a way off the start of the 2022 summer transfer window, supporters of Manchester City and fans across the globe are always on the lookout for any hints of potential transfers.

This week, that has brought us to the home of one Premier League midfielder, who - during a paid partnership with football cards and stickers company Panini - revealed an impressive collection of signed Manchester City shirts in his house.

That player is West Ham and England star midfielder Declan Rice - who is know to have admirers in significant roles at the Etihad Stadium, and has been linked with a move to Manchester City in the past.

Most recently, in November, it was reported that Manchester City were 'leading the pursuit' for Rice, with club captain Fernandinho expected to depart the club upon the expiry of his current deal in June.

Spotted within a new upload to his Instagram page, Declan Rice has been spotted with a collection of four signed City shirts framed and in a prime position in a games room within his house.

Included within the collection are signed shirts from the past four seasons at Manchester City, from Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva, Raheem Sterling, and Sergio Aguero.

Many fans were jumping to conclusions in a similar manner last season, and in previous seasons too, when the then Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish was reiterating his admiration for City star Kevin De Bruyne and showcasing a signed shirt from the Belgian in his home.

Whether or not this leads to anything in coming transfer windows, only time will tell, but in the meantime, you can guarantee that supporters of Manchester City on social media will be making assumptions of a certain narrative.

