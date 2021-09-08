Fantasy Premier League 2020/21: Ferran Torres Gameweek 4 Analysis

With Gameweek 4 of the 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League season rapidly approaching, City Xtra looks at whether Manchester City’s Ferran Torres is worthy of a place in your FPL side.

Currently priced at just £7.1 million, Manchester City’s Ferran Torres could represent excellent value for money as a member of your FPL squad, and due to his finishing ability in conjunction with the champions’ attacking prowess, the Spanish international is worth considering.

Having recorded 23 points in the opening three Gameweeks, Ferran Torres is currently the joint-fourth highest scoring midfielder in the game as only Mohamed Salah, Saïd Benrahma and Mason Greenwood have outscored the Spanish international.

Following his strong showing against Arsenal in Gameweek 3, over 700,000 FPL managers have enlisted Ferran Torres ahead of Gameweek 4, and as many managers have placed their trust in Torres, we investigate the risks and the potential rewards of acquiring the Spaniard.

Why Ferran Torres is Worth Considering:

First and foremost, we will begin by assessing why Ferran Torres is worth your consideration ahead of Gameweek 4, and a logical place to begin when assessing a player’s potential is to delve into the statistics.

One eye-opening stat of Torres’ is his 1.50 xG - which places the Spaniard 5th amongst midfielders behind only Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling and Diogo Jota.

Widely regarded by Manchester City fans to be the club’s most natural finisher, a key reason for Torres’ high xG standing is how he has been utilised this season as Pep Guardiola has opted to deploy the Spanish international in the No 9 role in the champions’ opening three fixtures.

Additionally, it is also noteworthy that Gabriel Jesus is now regarded as a winger at the club, and consequently, Ferran Torres has little competition for the task of spearheading City’s attack, therefore furthering the allure of acquiring the Spaniard.

Ferran Torres is currently averaging 7.67 points per Gameweek and has so far registered 9 shots (3 per game). Moreover, as Torres will be playing alongside the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish going forward - two of the league’s best creators, it is plausible that he will be presented with ample goal-scoring opportunities in the coming weeks.

Owing to Ferran Torres having led the line for City this season, Torres has consequently registered the most shots amongst City players, whilst he has also registered the 2nd most shots in the box for the Sky Blues with 6 -behind only Aymeric Laporte (7).

Pep Guardiola has publicly likened Torres to Jamie Vardy owing to the Spaniard’s talent to make effective movements “in behind”, and due to his superb finishing ability (and provided he nails down a starting berth), Torres could potentially conclude the season as the club’s top goalscorer.

Given his relatively low price of just £7.1 million, the out-of-position midfielder has the potential to offer excellent value, and it is understandable why over half a million FPL managers have recruited the Manchester City midfielder during the international break.

Ferran Torres undoubtedly has the potential to become a fearsome FPL asset, and accordingly, it may be wise to pick up the Spaniard ahead of the Gameweek 4 deadline.

Why Ferran Torres should be avoided

Whilst on paper, a £7.1 million midfielder spearheading the most prolific team in the league’s attack seems like somewhat of a no-brainer, there is a myriad of reasons why acquiring Ferran Torres is not the obvious pick that it appears to be.

One major reason why it is perhaps worthwhile going without the Spaniard is that Torres could be a victim of the infamous ‘Pep Roulette’, and with City possessing a slew of players capable of operating as a false 9, this appears to be more of a probability than a possibility.

In conjunction with this, Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be available soon and according to the latest information, the Belgian could be involved as early as this weekend.

Furthermore, it is noteworthy that De Bruyne was frequently utilised in a false nine role across last season, and it is plausible that Guardiola will again opt to deploy De Bruyne as a false nine in the coming weeks.

A second reason why Torres may be a player worth avoiding is that Manchester City’s upcoming fixtures are far from ideal, as the Premier League champions travel to Leicester City, Chelsea, and Liverpool across the next four Gameweeks.

As De Bruyne is expected to play a role in the latter two of those fixtures, it would be fair to surmise that Torres represents a major rotation risk, and it would be wise to have at least one strong option on the bench should you select the Spaniard.

In addition to Torres not being nailed and City’s tough fixture run, another potential reason to steer clear of the Spaniard is that he tends to frustratingly go missing when leading the line.

The most recent example of this was when (despite operating as the team’s focal point) Torres failed to register a single shot on target as he frustratingly blanked as the Sky Blues thrashed Norwich City 5-0 in Gameweek 2.

And finally, it stands to reason that there may be better options available within his price bracket such as Mason Greenwood and Diogo Jota, whilst cheaper options such as Ismailia Sarr and Adama Traore are also worth considering.

To Summarise

Priced at £7.1 million, the out-of-position midfielder has the potential to offer excellent value should you choose to bring him in, although owing to City’s upcoming fixtures in conjunction with the dreaded ‘Pep Roulette’ it is fair to surmise that Torres is not a straightforward pick.

However, risk can often lead to reward and throughout his time at Manchester City, Ferran Torres has evidenced that he has the potential to be an excellent FPL asset due to his excellent finishing ability along with the sheer number of chances that Guardiola’s side creates per game.

Should you choose to acquire the Spanish international ahead of Gameweek 4, you may reap the rewards of a possibly underpriced asset, or, you may once again find yourself irritated by an underwhelming performance - only time will tell.

