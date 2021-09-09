Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Four Preview

Welcome to the first instalment of our new weekly guide to all things Fantasy Premier League for the 2021/22 season. Here we’ll be previewing the week ahead by looking at a few fixtures we can target and some ideal transfer options to consider.

You’re probably reading this because you’re first and foremost a blue. With that considered, I’ll be reviewing which Manchester City players had the best game week and which players are worth your consideration for the game week ahead!

In your more general FPL content, Manchester City players can often be overlooked, whether it be down to a poor set of fixtures or the notorious threat of ‘Pep roulette’. Or perhaps it’s because our only forward option in the game is Gabriel Jesus, whose recently been deployed on the wing against Norwich and Arsenal.

Whilst the Brazilian international has been brilliant, in FPL, we like our forwards on the end of crosses, not whipping them in to Jack Grealish’s lovely pair of bullocks...

Bullock being another word for a young bull or, if you like, a calf.

I’m talking about his calves, not his balls.

Let’s move on...

Three Key Fixtures for Gameweek Four

Manchester United v Newcastle, Saturday 11th September, 3PM

The Newcastle defence is miserable, with an xGA (expected goals against) of 8.05 - the second highest in the Premier League. Manchester United assets are therefore your best bet for points.

The popular move this gameweek seems to centre around fitting Cristiano Ronaldo into your team, usually at the expense of Bruno Fernandes (£12.0). I’d caution against this though. Why? United are always looking for those marketable moments that can promote their many sponsorship deals.

It’d be appropriate for their games to come with a ‘contains product placement’ warning, like all the other American comedies. What better opportunity to gather social media interactions than a video of CR7 coming off the bench in the 60th minute with the caption #WelcomeHome.

To associate this with FPL, spending £12.5 on Ronaldo isn’t justified, unless you’re certain he will start; I’m not convinced he will. Therefore, I’ll be holding onto Fernandes and handing him the armband, especially after his 20pt haul at Old Trafford in GW1.

Watford v Wolves, Saturday 11th September, 3PM

Watford’s defence hasn’t been all too convincing, conceding five goals in three games. Perhaps they’d be more compact if they twerked less for Ben Foster’s GoPro.

As for Wolves, three consecutive 1-0 losses in three tough fixtures is deceiving. Defensively they’re looking solid, and they’ve created plenty of big opportunities.

Adama Traoré (£6.0) seems to be one bottle of baby oil away from finishing a big chance. Nelson Semedo’s (£4.9) heatmap in the game against Manchester United showed he was more advanced than any of the Wolves defenders, whilst occasionally taking up positions inside the box.

Furthermore, Wolves have got some cracking fixtures coming up and could quickly move up the table...

Arsenal v Norwich, Saturday 11th September, 3PM

Considering Arsenal’s terrible form, you’re probably unsure which of these teams I’m going to suggest targeting. It’s Arsenal. I know they’re naff, but I don’t care. They’ve got a mint fixture run that arguably doesn’t turn sour until GW21.

Kieran Tierney (£4.9) is a defender with high differential value at 5.3% and he’s the biggest creator in that team, amassing seven chances. I thought about suggesting Ben White (£4.4) as a cheaper shoe-in to potential clean sheets, but there’s something grimy about suggesting Arsenal defenders who have little promise of attacking returns. It feels like supporting the ESL, or even the EDL.

The takeaway from this? Avoid Ben White, Florentino Pérez and Tommy Robinson.

Manchester City’s GW1-3 Review

Now that we’ve looked at a few of this week’s better fixtures, let’s talk Manchester City.

It was fantastic to be at the Etihad for the 5-0 dismantling of Norwich, my first game back in over a year. It was particularly nice to see Jack Grealish score his first goal with a body part situated between his bullocks and his balls. They’ve since given Arsenal a seeing to with the same score line, which bodes well for City assets in the next few weeks in FPL.

The City player with the most points is Gabriel Jesus (£8.6), on 24pts. Half of these have come from assists which, again, isn’t what we’re after. However, there are a couple of great options as we look ahead.

Manchester City’s GW4 Preview | Sat. 11th September, 3PM

The trip to Leicester is a toughie. I’m anticipating a win, but I don’t believe it’ll be as convincing a score line as the last two game weeks. If Ferran Torres starts up top again, he’s looking like a brilliant option in midfield at a lowly £7.1.

At the time of writing this article he’s received close to 670,000 transfers in, it’s warranted after a score of 18pts in GW3.

If you’re looking for a more differential pick, 4.6% owned Aymeric Laporte (£5.5) could fit into your side if you’re confident he’ll maintain his place in Pep’s XI. He’s collected 20pts in two gameweeks and Manchester City have looked solid with him next to Ruben Dias. He also offers an easy transfer to a similarly priced Chelsea defender in GW7, when their fixtures pick up.

Current Ranks and Team Update:

I’ve enjoyed a solid start to FPL as I sit on 265pts with all my chips still in the bag. I’ve got one transfer to use this gameweek and it will be used to replace Danny Ings (£8.0).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2) seems the sensible pick, but I can’t help but consider Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.9) against Norwich. It could be a disaster, but it could be brilliant.

Overall Points: 265

Man City: 1,171

England: 3,781

Overall: 16,368

