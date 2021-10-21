Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Nine Preview

Welcome back to our weekly guide to all things Fantasy Premier League. Here we consider some good transfers, the best fixtures, and Manchester City in FPL.

Join the official City Xtra Fantasy Premier League with the code: 8x57rs

Three Fixtures for Gameweek Nine

Chelsea v Norwich, Saturday 23rd October, 12:30PM

I've always believed that life quickly finds its way to balance. I was reminded of that philosophy once more on Wednesday, when Steve Bruce said it was tough to be called a ‘tactically inept cabbage head’. Now, don’t get me wrong, I feel for him. But I won’t lie, hearing him say that was very funny.

My comeuppance was delivered later that evening.

I initially picked this fixture to recommend the transfer in of Romelu Lukaku (£11.7) and I had a load of words jotted down to discuss why. One talking point included how numerous FPL managers had moved Lukaku out of their teams, and how ridiculous a move that was considering the fixture he had ahead of him. Another point addressed Lukaku’s poor form by assessing many FPL assets who had bounced back by hauling against Norwich.

What a waste of time.

Lukaku hobbled off the pitch in Chelsea’s Champion’s League tie against Malmö on Wednesday night and looks to be out of contention for a few weeks.

What I can still say about this fixture is that Chelsea have a 64% chance of a clean sheet in GW9, the highest in the league, and Reece James (£5.5) looks set for a start. His 18pts against Arsenal in GW2 is indicative of potential attacking returns. If you further consider that right-sided attackers have managed returns against Norwich in 6 of the 8 gameweeks, there is a lot of promise in picking James.

West Ham v Spurs, Sunday 24th October, 2PM

The point factory that is Michail Antonio (£8.1) has decelerated since his tremendous start to the FPL season. Nonetheless, this fixture is promising of another Antonio return. Defensively, Spurs are a bit of a shambles. Of the 123 shots taken against them, 79 have come from inside their box. Only five teams have conceded more in the penalty area, and those include Burnley, Leeds and Norwich.

This promises to be a belting game and I’ll also have my eye on Harry Kane (£12.1). I’d like to see if he can maintain some form as he approaches a favourable fixture run from GW12 onwards.

Southampton v Burnley, Saturday 23rd October, 3PM

Tino Livramento (£4.3) is owned by over 15% of managers. If, like me, you own him, then play him. Southampton have a 35% chance of a clean sheet, which doesn’t seem high, but it’s the 4th highest coming into this gameweek.

Simply put, Burnley lack goal threat. I mean, they lack a lot of things, such as a single player who resembles Premier League quality. To be fair to Burnley, if they can’t afford an electrolarynx for Sean Dyche, it’s unlikely they have the money for a half decent striker.

Manchester City’s GW8 Review | City 2-0 Burnley

I said in my last article that Phil Foden (£8.0) was soon to become a hot topic in the FPL community. It took just one game against Liverpool for that to become a reality. Since then, his ownership has jumped from 0.9% to 5%. He managed an assist against Burnley as he quickly got to work on repaying those managers who brought him into their teams.

I was at the Etihad for this game, and I will say the most exciting thing that happened was watching a Burnley fan get ejected. It was one of those Saturday 3PM kick-offs.

Manchester City’s GW9 Preview | Brighton v City

This is a tougher fixture than it seems on paper.

Graham Potter is working wonders with the Brighton defence. Their 66 shots conceded is the 5th lowest in the league and only 8 behind 2nd placed Liverpool. They also have the 2nd lowest shots on target conceded, with City having the lowest.

I’m predicting this game will be a low scoring win to nil for City. That would do me.

Consequentially, I’d once again look to City defenders for this game, although picking one out is a minefield with the dreaded Pep Roulette. Even Rúben Dias (£6.2) was given a rest in GW8, despite being considered as nailed on to start by many in the FPL community.

The City Xtra League

Much has happened in the City Xtra league in the last two weeks.

We have over 520 members, which is fifty more since the last article. Positioning at the very top of the table has witnessed immense variance. Our previous runner up, Daniel Williams, now sits at 8th. The new runner up is Razvan Dumitru with 573pts. Third place is occupied by Ivan Neo, who sits on 566pts.

I do enjoy regularly checking up on the league position of Jordan, from the City Xtra YouTube channel. He’s currently 88th, which is some distance from the big boy table. What a shocker.

As for me, I’m still 1st. Have it.

With the seemingly heavy usage of wildcards by all but myself, I was expecting an arrow so red it sung the Soviet national anthem. What I got was… not that. I’m trying to say it was green, but I’m unsure what Saudi Arabia’s national anthem is called. Going Home by Mark Knopfler rings a bell.

For those unfamiliar with Going Home by Mark Knopfler, it’s Newcastle’s equivalent to Blue Moon. The joke’s never funny when you have to explain it.

Anyways, by some miracle I'm inside the top 1,000 players. It will only take a 25 point drop to fall outside the top 10,000. So, rank conservation is the priority now.

City Xtra: 1 (unchanged)

Man City: 48 (up from 115)

England: 170 (up from 437)

Overall: 722 (up from 1,675)

