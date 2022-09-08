FC Barcelona targetting Manchester City's Bernardo Silva in 2023

It's no secret that FC Barcelona tried everything to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva but, in the end, fell short on what they could offer in terms of transfer fees and wages due to the financial restrictions at the club.

The current Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, hasn't held back in his praise for the Portuguese midfielder stating every team could do with players like Silva after the ALS charity match between the Catalans and Cityzens in August.

"Who doesn't like Bernardo Silva? But also [Kevin] De Bruyne, [Erling] Haaland… They have a great team. There are no news regarding Silva. He's an important player for Pep [Guardiola] and City. But yes, I love him as a player."

"He understands everything and has an amazing ability to make decisions. He's a very important player for Pep, and he makes a difference on the pitch," Xavi added.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The 28-year-old is reportedly pleased regarding his future and staying put at the Etihad Stadium. New revelations suggest that this saga isn't entirely over and that a transfer could well get over the line in the near future.

Graeme Bailey of 90Min reports that Barcelona, Juan Laporta and Xavi all remain interested in signing Silva, and they intend to pursue their target next summer, if not sooner.

"Barcelona have Silva firmly in their thoughts, and they plan to reignite their pursuit of the Portugal international next summer, while sources with knowledge of the negotiations have also revealed to 90min that a January bid cannot be ruled out," Bailey wrote.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

While it is unlikely that City will let a player of Silva's calibre depart the club upon the turn of the year. With the current financial restrictions in Cataluyna, Barcelona are expected to try signing the talented midfielder again in the summer of 2023.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: