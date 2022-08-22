FC Barcelona vs Manchester City: Where to Watch and Why It’s Happening

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be playing a friendly on Wednesday evening against Xavi Hernadez's new-look Barcelona side, with all proceeds going to charity.

This will be the first meeting between Barcelona and Manchester City since 2016, when an Ilkay Gündoğan double helped the Premier League champions to a 3-1 victory in the Champions League.

However, Barcelona and Manchester City will play this game under very different circumstances.

Former Barcelona goalkeeper and coach Juan Carlos Unzué was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) two years ago. This match will help fund research at the Luzón Foundation.

Unzué is a former teammate of Guardiola and was part of the coaching staff under the Manchester City manager during his time in charge at Barcelona where Guardiola won 14 trophies over four years.

"This is an honour for us," Guardiola said in June.

"We want to thank Barca for inviting us to this wonderful venue. We will tell our players why this matters so much. It is admirable. I am very happy to come."

It's a strange time for a friendly with it being three days before a Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace, with Guardiola returning to the Camp Nou, but he has praised the friendly and the cause it represents.

"We will be together for a few days; our chairman (Khaldoon Al Mubarak) will be there with us for three days," he said.

"There is time to train and recover in a good environment, and we go because Barcelona opened their doors to make a game for an important person in our lives – he was a keeper for Spain and Barcelona and my assistant there, who is having an incredibly difficult time – and they invited us to raise money for a battle that he has for his disease."

Guardiola has also said he will be taking his Manchester City stars to be part of this showcase despite a long season due to the Fifa World Cup in Qatar bringing the season to a halt in November and December.

"We're going to bring all the big guns, don't worry," Guardiola said in a press conference when this match was officially announced.

Wednesday's game will be available to watch worldwide via City+ with a 20:30 (BST) kick-off.

