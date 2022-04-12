Fernandinho Admits to 'Hoping' for Manchester City Starting Place Against Atletico Madrid

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has spoke about whether he believes he is set for a start against Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side on Wednesday night, amid other subjects during a pre-match press conference.

While Fernandinho was far from being an automatic starter last season, the Brazilian was thrown into the deep end of the Champions League due to his wealth of experience at the highest level.

The veteran did not disappoint to say the least, putting on a masterclass for the ages in screening Manchester City's back-four in the second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

However, the club captain has not been entrusted in the same manner in Europe this term, starting just two games out of a possible nine for Manchester City up until this stage of the competition.

Ahead of the Sky Blues' upcoming second-leg of the quarter-final showdown against Atletico Madrid, Fernandinho was quizzed about whether he thinks he will get a chance to play on Wednesday night. "I'm still hoping," the Brazilian veteran admitted during a pre-match press conference. "I'll be here every game and training session to be ready." While it is more likely that Pep Guardiola will select Rodri as his go-to man in defensive midfield, as he has throughout the ongoing campaign, the 36-year old always comes across as the consummate professional, despite his lack of playing time.

Fernandinho was also questioned about what he believes his current role in the Manchester City side is, considering he has been on the periphery of a successful campaign so far.

“The same as last season, not playing much but being there for the players and helping where I can. Sometimes on the pitch and off the pitch”, Fernandinho explained.

The former Shakhtar Donestk midfielder was also asked whether he is surprised about his lack of game time, to which he responded, “No. It’s a great squad and after nine years, maybe after the 2018/19 season where I changed my position, it was harder for recovery. With age, it’s harder, but I put myself in a position to help the team.”

With Fernandinho also confirming that he is set to exit the club this summer, with a return to Brazil eyed as the upcoming chapter in his career, it is inspirational to see how he continues to play such a vital role for Manchester City both on and off the pitch.

