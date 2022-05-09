Fernandinho Backing Manchester City Youngsters to Deliver Amid Injury Crisis in Premier League Run-In

Manchester City veteran Fernandinho has faith in emerging academy stars to impress when called upon as his side face personnel issues in defence with three Premier League games left this season.

After a crushing, late defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final last week, Manchester City returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion as goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a brace from Raheem Sterling sealed a sweet 5-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City were without Kyle Walker - who went off in the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week - and John Stones against the Magpies, with issues in defence piling for the league leaders in the final lap of their campaign.

Ruben Dias was taken off at half time on Sunday with suggestions over a potential injury for the 24-year-old defender, who recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines to help City maintain a slim lead over Liverpool in the table.

Pep Guardiola confirmed after the win over Eddie Howe's men that Dias, Walker and Stones will all be unavailable for City's final stretch of games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa, which leaves the Blues without significant cover at the heart of defence.

IMAGO / NurPhoto However, City skipper Fernandinho has faith in the club's rising academy stars and believes Guardiola can call upon the younger guns to come in if needed. IMAGO / PA Images “We have some injury issues now and at the end of the season, that is normal," the 37-year-old said, as quoted by Jamie Jackson of The Guardian. IMAGO / News Images "It is a pleasure for me to see some of the young lads coming in and playing because they have an opportunity to play with us (now) and we know what they are capable of."

James McAtee and Cole Palmer have already made their Premier League debuts for City this season, with right-back CJ Egan-Riley coming on late against Newcastle on Sunday and making his first senior league outing for his boyhood side.

Fernandinho added: "They show every day in every (training) session that they can play for Manchester City's first team – he (Egan-Riley) got his opportunity to play a few minutes and I’m delighted for him."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube