Skip to main content

Fernandinho Backing Manchester City Youngsters to Deliver Amid Injury Crisis in Premier League Run-In

Manchester City veteran Fernandinho has faith in emerging academy stars to impress when called upon as his side face  personnel issues in defence with three Premier League games left this season.

After a crushing, late defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final last week, Manchester City returned to winning ways in emphatic fashion as goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a brace from Raheem Sterling sealed a sweet 5-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

City were without Kyle Walker - who went off in the second-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu last week - and John Stones against the Magpies, with issues in defence piling for the league leaders in the final lap of their campaign.

Ruben Dias was taken off at half time on Sunday with suggestions over a potential injury for the 24-year-old defender, who recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines to help City maintain a slim lead over Liverpool in the table.

Pep Guardiola confirmed after the win over Eddie Howe's men that Dias, Walker and Stones will all be unavailable for City's final stretch of games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa, which leaves the Blues without significant cover at the heart of defence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ferna vs RMA Home

However, City skipper Fernandinho has faith in the club's rising academy stars and believes Guardiola can call upon the younger guns to come in if needed.

Ferna vs West Ham 1

“We have some injury issues now and at the end of the season, that is normal," the 37-year-old said, as quoted by Jamie Jackson of The Guardian.

Ferna vs Sporting Home 1

"It is a pleasure for me to see some of the young lads coming in and playing because they have an opportunity to play with us (now) and we know what they are capable of."

James McAtee and Cole Palmer have already made their Premier League debuts for City this season, with right-back CJ Egan-Riley coming on late against Newcastle on Sunday and making his first senior league outing for his boyhood side.

Fernandinho added: "They show every day in every (training) session that they can play for Manchester City's first team – he (Egan-Riley) got his opportunity to play a few minutes and I’m delighted for him."

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

Sterling Jesus Cover
Transfer Rumours

Arsenal Ready to Explore Possibility of Signing Manchester City Forward This Summer

By Vayam Lahoti38 minutes ago
imago1011693483h
News

Manchester City Sources Comment on Latest Erling Haaland Developments

By Freddie Pye1 hour ago
imago1011339606h
News

Paul Pogba's Representatives Contact Manchester City Over Player's Decision Regarding Controversial United Switch

By Srinivas Sadhanand1 hour ago
imago1011867289h (1)
News

Pep Guardiola Reveals What He Tells Manchester City's Players About Etihad Stadium Supporters

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011895870h
News

"Did You Have Any Doubts?!" - Pep Guardiola Reacts to 'Perfect' Real Madrid Response

By Srinivas Sadhanand2 hours ago
imago1011840540h
News

Erling Haaland to Say Goodbye to Borussia Dortmund Fans THIS WEEKEND as Manchester City Chief Informs German Club of Decision

By Freddie Pye3 hours ago
imago1011693352h
News

DONE DEAL! Erling Haaland to Manchester City Set to Be Completed This Week

By Freddie Pye4 hours ago
imago1000342450h
Transfer Rumours

David Ornstein Reveals Significant Information on Manchester United's Paul Pogba and a Move to Manchester City

By Srinivas Sadhanand4 hours ago