Fernandinho Confirms Manchester City Exit With Next Step Already Decided

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has confirmed he doesn't think he will extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium beyond this season and is set to depart the club after nine years.

Aside from the ongoing chase for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola’s contract situation, one of the biggest talking points from Manchester City’s season has been surrounding Fernandinho’s future.

With the club captain’s contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, it has remained up the air whether he will decide to extend his stay or bid farewell to the Sky Blues after spending his ninth season at the Etihad Stadium.

Making a mere six starts in the Premier League this term, it is clear to see that City’s succession plan with Rodri as their defensive midfielder for years to come is in full flow, especially in the ongoing campaign.

IMAGO / News Images Ahead of their upcoming second leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Fernandinho was quizzed about whether he plans to prolong his stay in the blue side of Manchester. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo “I don’t think so,” he bluntly responded.

IMAGO / NurPhoto The former Brazilian international went on to give a more detailed update about the bombshell surrounding his City future, “Yes, I want to play," he said, "I will go back to Brazil, for sure. I've decided with my family, it's the most important for me.”



Unlike the previous season - in which the 36-year old was drafted into the side for a crucial second leg of the Champions League semi-final against PSG - the veteran has mostly not been in consideration for such crunch ties.

Interestingly, Fernandinho’s confirmation aligns with Paul Hirst of the Times’ report that he believes he is still capable of starting in major domestic and European fixtures and can continue for ‘at least’ another season.

Additionally, it was stated that his ‘ultimate aim’ was to always return to his homeland to end his decorated career - which has been reiterated by the City legend.

Fernandinho’s exit is bound to be met with tears and eulogies about one of the greatest players to ever don the City shirt.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube