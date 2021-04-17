Fernandinho defends Pep Guardiola's rotation of Man City squad after crushing FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

Manchester City captain Fernandinho claims that Pep Guardiola’s rotation of the squad for Saturday evening’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final was not to blame for the sub-par performance.

Speaking to the official club website after the game, the Manchester City veteran reiterated his disappointment at the defeat, but also was swift to congratulate the opposition on reaching the final of the tournament.

Fernandinho said, "It’s a big disappointment to lose an FA Cup semi-final – it's hard and tough to take. We have to congratulate Chelsea - they got the chance and scored. It was an important match for us, but they were a bit better than us and congratulations to them."

“Unfortunately, we were not able to play good football and take the chances. The way we play we try to press as high as we can and we give a bit of space behind our back line and they exploited that," he continued.

While Pep Guardiola’s starting eleven featured many out of form players, Fernandinho suggests that the squad rotation was not abnormal and perhaps should not be to blame for the underwhelming performance.

“The rotation of the Man City team is normal, the boss tries to play everyone. Every match is important for us – every game we change players," he explained.

Despite the negative result, Fernandinho and the rest of the Manchester City squad will have to shift their attention to the other three competitions that are still alive, as they look to join Manchester United in securing an unprecedented treble.

“For this team, which wants to fight for every trophy, we have to refocus as soon as possible and tomorrow, we will focus on Wednesday’s game at Aston Villa then the Carabao Cup final. Every game we have to be ready and to give our best on the pitch.”

