Fernandinho Hails 'Real Manchester City Spirit' and Pinpoints What Made the Difference in Titanic Liverpool Battle

Manchester City skipper Fernandinho praised the quality possessed by his teammates as they emerged Premier League champions with a dramatic, late win against Aston Villa after a fascinating title battle with Liverpool this season.

The race for the Premier League title took yet another twist, this time on the final day of the season, when Manchester City's title charge was in serious jeopardy as the Blues trailed Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa by two goals with less than 15 minutes left on the clock.

Pep Guardiola's men were far from their best and needed some inspiration to help turn the tide and mount a comeback, with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling all on for Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez respectively in the second half.

Gundogan pulled one back for the hosts by heading in from Sterling's cross to instill a sense of belief in the crowd after City never really looked like scoring in the opening 45 minutes.

Zinchenko, who has endured a tough time personally in recent months owing to the state of affairs in his homeland, was credited for changing the tie alongside Gundogan by Kevin De Bruyne after the game.

The Ukraine international brought life into the wide areas and caused havoc amongst the Villa backline and was soon rewarded for his efforts as his squared pass on the edge of the area was side-footed into the bottom corner by the in-form Rodri to level proceedings.

It was a fairytale ending to what has been a cruel campaign at times for Pep Guardiola and Manchester City as Gundogan sealed an inevitable comeback by tapping home from De Bruyne's low cross into the six-year box and send the Etihad Stadium erupting.

The 31-year-old, who has recently been linked with a potential exit in the summer, scored his 10th goal of the season across all competitions and perhaps the most crucial of his career by winning the league for his side after only coming on in the 68th minute.

Reflecting on winning his fifth Premier League title in the manner City did in his final game for the club, Fernandinho said: "It is an amazing feeling, a great feeling. After today’s match, it was really emotional for us.

"I think it just showed the real Manchester City spirit. We fought until the end and we never gave up. In the end, the quality of our players made the difference and we are champions again.”

The 37-year-old, who is expected to return to Brazil in the summer, was further quizzed about City's league battle with Liverpool and how the Reds pushed his side all the way to the very end of the final day of the season.

“We know how good they (Liverpool) are, so we just did what we have to do and I am so glad for the team and for the fans," the Manchester City skipper added.

"It is the perfect send-off and I am really grateful to Manchester City and the fans.”

