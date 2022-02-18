Fernandinho Holds Contradictory Belief Amid Uncertainty Over Manchester City Future

Fernandinho's contradictory personal opinion on his Manchester City future and his current playing abilities have been revealed, as per a new report.

Following the departure of David Silva after the 2019/20 campaign, Fernandinho was voted as the club captain by the players to succeed the Spaniard’s presence as the leader in the dressing room.

Despite the Brazilian embracing the role with aplomb, speculation in some quarters has suggested that the club legend will either carry on playing into next season or take up a role within the coaching staff.

While the looming question around the veteran’s future has split opinion amongst the Manchester City fanbase, a new revelation has discussed the seasoned midfielder’s personal views on his capabilities, as he plans to take the next step at the Etihad Stadium.

As per a new report by the Times’ Paul Hirst, Fernandinho’s ‘ultimate aim’ is to end his playing career in Brazil, but he is expected to have no plans to return to his homeland anytime ‘soon’.

Further details suggest that the 36-year old believes he can withstand the physicality of the Premier League for ‘at least’ one more season. It is also explained that while the Brazilian is ‘too professional’ to approach Pep Guardiola and ‘complain’ about his lack of playing time, he believes he is ‘capable’ of starting games on a regular basis.

With Rodri’s emergence as the first-choice holding midfielder in the Manchester City side, Fernandinho has mostly been restricted to appearances from the bench - starting just six Premier League games in the ongoing campaign so far.

While the question around Fernandinho’s future awaits an answer, it is the relentless desire to continue to stay at the top level that is likely to be admired by Pep Guardiola and the club.

