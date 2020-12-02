SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

“Fernandinho is our leader” - Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals how Man City's club captain helps him

Shruti Sadbhav

Following Manchester City's draw against FC Porto, Oleksandr Zinchenko discussed a myriad of topics including Fernandinho's role in the locker room, the Champions League campaign, and the tightly packed schedule for the top teams in Europe.

Talking about Fernandinho, Zinchenko revealed that the club captain helped him immensely in improving his game on the pitch right from the beginning. The 23-year-old Ukraine International also said that Fernandinho still advises him and a leader like him is important for the squad.

"Fernandinho's a legend - this guy is so important. When I first came to Man City, he helped me with a lot of things. Even now, he gives us all a lot of advice. He's our leader - it's very important to have this type of player."

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (5)
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Zinchenko also talked about facing FC Porto and revealed how the Blues were prepared for a rough challenge. He also said that City are happy to secure first place in their Champions League group.

"Obviously, we knew they play very well. They organise defensively very well, and it was so hard to find space in front, it was too narrow. We couldn't find space. We still had a lot of chances upfront. We knew they play with desire, with aggressive stuff - we were ready. 

Maybe we didn't play like we are every day. Honestly, it's the Champions League, and every team is so, so strong. It's always a great feeling to come first. Let’s see what's going to happen in the future. I think we are ready!"

The congested schedule from this season, especially amidst a pandemic, has sparked intense debate between everyone. Zinchenko also shared his opinion on the same and revealed that the footballers are always booked tightly-packed scheduled. Thus, he suggested that the players must take care of themselves by eating healthy and taking care of themselves.

fc-porto-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league (2)
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

"We are used to it, to be honest, this is our schedule. Unfortunately, the situation with the world and with Covid, everyone has to get used to it. The only advice I can give to everyone is rest well, eat well and sleep well!"

Zinchenko was one of the several City players who sustained an injury at the beginning of the season. After complete recovery, he now looks keen on fighting for his spot in the team. 

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City confirmed as being 'very interested' in Bundesliga striker - club were searching for striker last summer

Manchester City are 'very interested' in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, and began their search for a new forward last summer, according to the latest reports.

Freddie Pye

“I have to know that I can trust players” - Pep Guardiola comments on top Man City stars

Pep Guardiola has hand-picked Manchester City players who need game time to regain their rhythm as well as the manager’s trust.

Shruti Sadbhav

"It depends on their behaviour on the pitch." - Pep Guardiola sends a message to his squad ahead of the Manchester derby

Even though Manchester City are set to face Manchester United next weekend, Pep Guardiola has insisted that his players can't focus solely on the derby.

Shruti Sadbhav

"It is not easy with eight players in the box." - Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s draw in the Champions League

Following Manchester City’s clash with FC Porto, Pep Guardiola opened up about his side’s performance in the Champions League this season.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: FC Porto 0–0 Manchester City (Champions League)

A rare 0-0 draw against Porto sees Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take top spot in Group C in this year’s UEFA Champions League.

Sam Puddephatt

Eric Garcia replaces John Stones! - Porto vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City could confirm Group C's top spot in this seasons UEFA Champions League with a win out in Portugal tonight.

harryasiddall

Man City make decision on the future of two club legends next summer - one star set to LEAVE

ESPN reporter Rob Dawson says Manchester City hope to secure Sergio Aguero's future to the club for another season - however, club captain Fernandinho will be allowed to leave.

markgough96

Man City 'remain in the market' for a defender - Ajax star set to be allowed to be leave the club

Ajax full back Nicolas Tagliafico is set to sign a new contract with the club - however, it will contain an 'informal agreement' to allow the star to leave should a reasonable offer arrive, reports the Mail.

markgough96

Man City captain hails Gabriel Jesus as a 'game changer', after the 0-0 draw with Porto

Manchester City captain Fernandinho had kind words to share about fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, after the 0-0 draw with FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City were 'chasing' Bundesliga centre-back - player rejected initial offer

Manchester City were 'chasing' Hoffenheim centre-back Melayro Bogarde this summer, with the player himself rejecting the clubs initial offer.

harryasiddall