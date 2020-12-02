“Fernandinho is our leader” - Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals how Man City's club captain helps him

Following Manchester City's draw against FC Porto, Oleksandr Zinchenko discussed a myriad of topics including Fernandinho's role in the locker room, the Champions League campaign, and the tightly packed schedule for the top teams in Europe.

Talking about Fernandinho, Zinchenko revealed that the club captain helped him immensely in improving his game on the pitch right from the beginning. The 23-year-old Ukraine International also said that Fernandinho still advises him and a leader like him is important for the squad.

"Fernandinho's a legend - this guy is so important. When I first came to Man City, he helped me with a lot of things. Even now, he gives us all a lot of advice. He's our leader - it's very important to have this type of player."

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Zinchenko also talked about facing FC Porto and revealed how the Blues were prepared for a rough challenge. He also said that City are happy to secure first place in their Champions League group.

"Obviously, we knew they play very well. They organise defensively very well, and it was so hard to find space in front, it was too narrow. We couldn't find space. We still had a lot of chances upfront. We knew they play with desire, with aggressive stuff - we were ready.

Maybe we didn't play like we are every day. Honestly, it's the Champions League, and every team is so, so strong. It's always a great feeling to come first. Let’s see what's going to happen in the future. I think we are ready!"

The congested schedule from this season, especially amidst a pandemic, has sparked intense debate between everyone. Zinchenko also shared his opinion on the same and revealed that the footballers are always booked tightly-packed scheduled. Thus, he suggested that the players must take care of themselves by eating healthy and taking care of themselves.

(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

"We are used to it, to be honest, this is our schedule. Unfortunately, the situation with the world and with Covid, everyone has to get used to it. The only advice I can give to everyone is rest well, eat well and sleep well!"

Zinchenko was one of the several City players who sustained an injury at the beginning of the season. After complete recovery, he now looks keen on fighting for his spot in the team.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra