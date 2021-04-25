NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Fernandinho provides rallying call to Man City teammates ahead of Spurs clash stressing importance of Carabao Cup success

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has opened up on his eagerness to continue winning trophies at the club, ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Tottenham.
Author:
Publish date:

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has opened up on his eagerness to continue winning trophies at the club, ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Tottenham.

If the midfield general were to feature on Sunday afternoon at Wembley, he would become only the third player to make six League Cup final appearances, alongside Ian Rush and Emile Heskey.

Should he and his fellow Manchester City mates secure their fourth League Cup title in a row, the Brazilian would become the most decorated player in the history of the competition with six winners' medals to his name

READ MORE: Man City add third left-back to potential shortlist ahead of summer

READ MORE: Fernandinho opens up on New Year's Day speech to City squad

Despite those staggering personal accolades, the 35-year-old will remain focused simply winning another trophy for the club.

“Personal achievements are always good, of course, but personal achievements have never been my main targets,” he said in the build up to the Wembley showdown.

“For me, the collective effort is always what’s important. When you win a trophy you win with a team, so you can’t say that they are individual achievements, because you need everyone around you to win a trophy.”

He continued, “Of course it’s always nice to win trophies and get those personal achievements, but it is never the main target.”

READ MORE: Man City star thought his agent was joking over transfer

READ MORE: Phil Foden's surprise hobby revealed by mum and girlfriend

The midfielder claims that securing the first trophy of the three available this season could provide a huge boost for the squad going into the final stretch of the campaign, as the Blues look to wrap up an awe inspiring treble.

“For me personally, I’m looking to win my sixth League Cup, but winning as a team will also give us great confidence going into the final few games of the season and hopefully win the Premier League, so it’s important for everyone.” 

You can read all of Fernandinho's quotes here.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33102298
News

Kylian Mbappe fitness latest ahead of Man City clash confirmed by French media

sipa_29364839
News

Fernandinho provides rallying call to Man City teammates ahead of Spurs clash stressing importance of Carabao Cup success

sipa_32977177
News

"We are there since Sheikh Mansour took over!" - Pep Guardiola highlights Man City success and ever-present name at Wembley showpieces

sipa_32388353
News

"The only way is to let him play!" - Pep Guardiola backs one Man City star to play himself out of rut

47477905
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'in negotiations' to sign winger also targeted by Tottenham - scouts have monitored player for over a year

1001219499
News

"He told me that the standards weren't good enough..." - Fernandinho opens up on discussions with Pep Guardiola in January

1000611452
News

Man City star aims dig at Liverpool in failing to replicate Premier League success

sipa_32857173
Transfer Rumours

Club set price on defender targeted by Man City, Leeds, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan