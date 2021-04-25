Fernandinho provides rallying call to Man City teammates ahead of Spurs clash stressing importance of Carabao Cup success

Manchester City captain Fernandinho has opened up on his eagerness to continue winning trophies at the club, ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final clash with Tottenham.

If the midfield general were to feature on Sunday afternoon at Wembley, he would become only the third player to make six League Cup final appearances, alongside Ian Rush and Emile Heskey.

Should he and his fellow Manchester City mates secure their fourth League Cup title in a row, the Brazilian would become the most decorated player in the history of the competition with six winners' medals to his name

Despite those staggering personal accolades, the 35-year-old will remain focused simply winning another trophy for the club.

“Personal achievements are always good, of course, but personal achievements have never been my main targets,” he said in the build up to the Wembley showdown.

“For me, the collective effort is always what’s important. When you win a trophy you win with a team, so you can’t say that they are individual achievements, because you need everyone around you to win a trophy.”

He continued, “Of course it’s always nice to win trophies and get those personal achievements, but it is never the main target.”

The midfielder claims that securing the first trophy of the three available this season could provide a huge boost for the squad going into the final stretch of the campaign, as the Blues look to wrap up an awe inspiring treble.

“For me personally, I’m looking to win my sixth League Cup, but winning as a team will also give us great confidence going into the final few games of the season and hopefully win the Premier League, so it’s important for everyone.”

