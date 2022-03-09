Fernandinho Provides Update on His Manchester City Future After Champions League Stalemate

Fernandinho has admitted he is unsure about his Manchester City future, after the Brazilian won Man of the Match in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP.

Manchester City have cruised through to the quarter-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League after a convincing 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting CP.

All the work was done in Portugal in the first leg earlier last month, with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling all on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win.

Wednesday's affair was akin to a dead rubber. Gabriel Jesus had a second-half goal ruled out by VAR for offside and Scott Carson warmed up the crowd with an impressive low save - but they were the highlights of a 0-0 draw.

After the game, Man of the Match Fernandinho was speaking to BT Sport, where the Brazilian was asked about his own individual performance and whether he sees a future at City past this season - when his contract is set to expire.

"I was okay. I'm so happy to play tonight and I hope I can play more minutes. Who knows? [about his future] God knows," the 36-year-old said.

Pep Guardiola 'would love' Fernandinho to stay
The Brazilian is set to sit down with the club at the end of the season

Both Pep Guardiola and Ederson in their pre-match press conference duties alluded to the fact they would both like to see the club captain stick around - so it seems the final decision rests with the player himself.

The manager echoed his thoughts tonight, also telling BT Sport, "We see at the end of the season, he knows it. still 2-3 months ahead. He'll sit with the club and they'll make the best decision for the club and him."

Tonight was also Fernandinho's 100th Champions League appearance. Something the Brazilian, of course, was very proud of.

"I'm so proud of that, so grateful for both teams I've played for. A great achievement for me and I thank my teammates," the midfielder concluded.

