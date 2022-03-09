Skip to main content

Fernandinho Provides Update on His Manchester City Future After Champions League Stalemate

Fernandinho has admitted he is unsure about his Manchester City future, after the Brazilian won Man of the Match in Wednesday's Champions League clash with Sporting CP.

Manchester City have cruised through to the quarter-finals of this season's UEFA Champions League after a convincing 5-0 aggregate victory over Sporting CP. 

All the work was done in Portugal in the first leg earlier last month, with Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, and Raheem Sterling all on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win.

Wednesday's affair was akin to a dead rubber. Gabriel Jesus had a second-half goal ruled out by VAR for offside and Scott Carson warmed up the crowd with an impressive low save - but they were the highlights of a 0-0 draw.

After the game, Man of the Match Fernandinho was speaking to BT Sport, where the Brazilian was asked about his own individual performance and whether he sees a future at City past this season - when his contract is set to expire.

"I was okay. I'm so happy to play tonight and I hope I can play more minutes. Who knows? [about his future] God knows," the 36-year-old said.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1009785504h

Pep Guardiola 'would love' Fernandinho to stay

imago0046931255h

The Brazilian is set to sit down with the club at the end of the season

Both Pep Guardiola and Ederson in their pre-match press conference duties alluded to the fact they would both like to see the club captain stick around - so it seems the final decision rests with the player himself.

The manager echoed his thoughts tonight, also telling BT Sport"We see at the end of the season, he knows it. still 2-3 months ahead. He'll sit with the club and they'll make the best decision for the club and him."

Tonight was also Fernandinho's 100th Champions League appearance. Something the Brazilian, of course, was very proud of.

"I'm so proud of that, so grateful for both teams I've played for. A great achievement for me and I thank my teammates," the midfielder concluded.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

imago1010474223h
News

Fernandinho Provides Update on His Manchester City Future After Champions League Stalemate

By Harry Siddall1 minute ago
Carson Ederson
Match Coverage

Player Ratings: Manchester City 0-0 Sporting Lisbon (Agg: 5-0, Champions League)

By Edward Burnett34 minutes ago
City players cover 4
Match Coverage

Confirmed Lineups: Manchester City vs Sporting Lisbon (Champions League)

By Vayam Lahoti3 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

"You Are Mistaken..." - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Downplays His Role in Riyad Mahrez's Goalscoring Form

By Adam Booker4 hours ago
Pep Norwich City
News

Pep Guardiola Admits Respect for the Job Being Done at Sporting CP Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Srinivas Sadhanand6 hours ago
imago1010451707h
News

Manchester City Make TWO Overnight Changes to Champions League Squad List Ahead of Sporting CP Tie

By Freddie Pye6 hours ago
Pep Cover Everton Away
News

Pep Guardiola Unsure About Manchester City Future With Current Deal Expiring in 2023

By Vayam Lahoti7 hours ago
imago0027333314h
News

Bernardo Silva Reveals Behind-The-Scenes Conversation With Pep Guardiola Following Manchester City's 5-3 Win vs Monaco in 2017

By Srinivas Sadhanand7 hours ago